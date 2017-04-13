Porsche 911 GT3 RS Can't Run from Crazy Leon Cupra in Amazing Nurburgring Chase

The educational Nurburgring crashes we keep bringing to your attention tend to have a two-way effect: these will either motivate aficionados to step up their performance game and visit the Nordschleife, or determine them to stay away from the Green Hell. Well, a similar effect can be achieved without any impact being involved.





"What kind of track day magic would determine the Rennsport predator to switch camps?" we hear you asking. And the answer has to do with one of our favorite example of track fauna, namely FWD machines).



To be more precise, the car chasing the 997.2 Neunelfer is a SEAT Leon Cupra that's been given a circuit-friendly treatment.



The compact, which now packs 340 horses, manages to stay with the Cool, but what does the chronograph say about the run?

The first piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows you to see the two German velocity animals getting from Bridge to Gantry in 7:35.



And while this course might be a tad shorter than the full 20.8 km (12.94 miles) lap, the number remains impressive.



Oh, and you shouldn't expect the







This is precisely what we're here to show you, all with the help of some Ring laps that involve a Porsche 911 GT3 RS playing the role of the pray."What kind of track day magic would determine the Rennsport predator to switch camps?" we hear you asking. And the answer has to do with one of our favorite example of track fauna, namely Ring Wolves . You know, highly skilled drivers in hot hatches (usuallymachines).To be more precise, the car chasing the 997.2 Neunelfer is a SEAT Leon Cupra that's been given a circuit-friendly treatment.The compact, which now packs 340 horses, manages to stay with the Porsche 911 GT3 RS as the latter flies over vibrators in a what can be described as a track frenzy.The first piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows you to see the two German velocity animals getting from Bridge to Gantry in 7:35.And while this course might be a tad shorter than the full 20.8 km (12.94 miles) lap, the number remains impressive.Oh, and you shouldn't expect the SEAT Leon Cupra predator to have enjoyed a smooth ride while following the track-savvy Zuffenhausen beast. For instance, if you jump to the 4:44 point of the second clip below, you'll notice a Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport that seemed to be aiming for a piece of the Porsche-chasing action and was ready to do just about anything to hit its target.