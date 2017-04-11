BMW M3 Hits Porsche 911 on Nuburgring, Keeps Driving like Nothing Happened

When engaging in a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) event on the Nurburgring, a driver has two main aspects to cover in order to maximize the chances of his or her vehicle making it across the Green Hell in one piece. One of them has to do with the little enemy inside (you know, the one that causes tons of Ring crashes), while the other targets the always dangerous Green Hell traffic.





The action seen here took place yesterday, when an E36 BMW M3 and a



The accident took place at the entry of the Adenauer Forst. However, while this S-style bend catches many drivers out, determining them to run wide on the exterior and thus acting as a bit of a



The camera angle doesn't necessarily deliver a complete take on the matter, but, in our book, it seems like the BMW went from the middle to the left side of the track, thus cutting off the Porsche - this involves judging the Nurburgring session as a drive on a German public road, not a race.



The rear-engined Cabriolet was thus pushed onto the grass and some might say that the driver of the Zuffenhausen machine shouldn't have entered such a tight situation in the first place, legal implications aside.



Interestingly, the



Since we've already talked about the main lessons that can be learned following such an event, we're inviting you to check out the (fortunately) minor accident behind the "play" button below.



We can't stress the importance of watching out for other drivers enough, so we'll highlight this with the help of a fresh Nurburgring ka-bang clip.The action seen here took place yesterday, when an E36 BMW M3 and a 991 Porsche 911 Cabriolet crashed on the infamous German track.The accident took place at the entry of the Adenauer Forst. However, while this S-style bend catches many drivers out, determining them to run wide on the exterior and thus acting as a bit of a trampoline , the BMW and the Porsche guy both aimed for the apex.The camera angle doesn't necessarily deliver a complete take on the matter, but, in our book, it seems like the BMW went from the middle to the left side of the track, thus cutting off the Porsche - this involves judging the Nurburgring session as a drive on a German public road, not a race.The rear-engined Cabriolet was thus pushed onto the grass and some might say that the driver of the Zuffenhausen machine shouldn't have entered such a tight situation in the first place, legal implications aside.Interestingly, the Bimmer guy appears to continue his lap undisturbed. And while stopping in the middle of the track would've only increased the risks, it seems strange for the M3 man to carry on as if nothing has happened.Since we've already talked about the main lessons that can be learned following such an event, we're inviting you to check out the (fortunately) minor accident behind the "play" button below.