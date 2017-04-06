autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Hits Nurburgring, Prototype Sounds like a WWII Bomber

 
6 Apr 2017, 11:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
While some might found this to believe, it was 2006 when the current Aston-Martin Vantage landed. So it's only natural to see Gaydon reinventing its sportscar for the new generation.
In its current form, the 2018 Vantage appears to be a shortened incarnation of the DB11 and yet the automaker has promised that the smaller model will receive bespoke styling.

Even so, looking underneath the skin of the newcomer, we find a more compact version of the DB11's aluminum spaceframe. Despite becoming wider and slightly longer than the model it replaces, the 2018 Vantage remains a two-seater.

The prototypes for the Aston are currently flying around the Nurburgring and, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage below, the soundtrack of the newcomer might just remind aficionados of World War II bombers.

That deep growl comes from Affalterbach's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Delivering 476 hp in the tamest Mercedes-AMG GT configuration, the mill should be offered with two power levels for the Vantage.

Since the current generation has also been gifted with V12 power, many expect the new one to repeat the trick, borrowing the all-new twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 heart of the DB11 later in its life, but it's a bit early to discuss such matters.

Regardless, we're thrilled to remind you that Aston Martin remains committed to manual transmissions, which means that configuring your 2018 Vantage will allow you to select between paddle shifters and a stick.

As for the cabin of the newcomer, you can check out the interior of the hot-selling Aston Martin DB11 to get an idea of what to expect.

The British automotive producer should complete the development of the Vantage by the end of the year, with the two-door set to arrive as a 2018 model. Oh, and whatever you do, don't call the machine a "junior" offering...

2018 Aston Martin Vantage 2018 Aston Martin V8 Vantage aston martin nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our ASTON MARTIN Testdrives:

2014 ASTON MARTIN Vanquish81