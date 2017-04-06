2018 Aston Martin Vantage Hits Nurburgring, Prototype Sounds like a WWII Bomber

While some might found this to believe, it was 2006 when the current Aston-Martin Vantage landed. So it's only natural to see Gaydon reinventing its sportscar for the new generation.





In its current form, the 2018 Vantage appears to be a shortened incarnation of the DB11 and yet the automaker has promised that the smaller model will receive bespoke styling.Even so, looking underneath the skin of the newcomer, we find a more compact version of the DB11's aluminum spaceframe. Despite becoming wider and slightly longer than the model it replaces, the 2018 Vantage remains a two-seater.The prototypes for the Aston are currently flying around the Nurburgring and, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage below, the soundtrack of the newcomer might just remind aficionados of World War II bombers.That deep growl comes from Affalterbach's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Delivering 476 hp in the tamest Mercedes-AMG GT configuration, the mill should be offered with two power levels for the Vantage.Since the current generation has also been gifted with V12 power, many expect the new one to repeat the trick, borrowing the all-new twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 heart of the DB11 later in its life, but it's a bit early to discuss such matters.Regardless, we're thrilled to remind you that Aston Martin remains committed to manual transmissions, which means that configuring your 2018 Vantage will allow you to select between paddle shifters and a stick.As for the cabin of the newcomer, you can check out the interior of the hot-selling Aston Martin DB11 to get an idea of what to expect.The British automotive producer should complete the development of the Vantage by the end of the year, with the two-door set to arrive as a 2018 model. Oh, and whatever you do, don't call the machine a "junior" offering...