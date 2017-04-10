autoevolution

2019 Porsche 911 Prototype Hunts Down Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe in Nurburgring Test

 
With the prototype for the next generation of the Porsche 911 having hit the Nurburgring, it was only a matter of time until we got to see the rear-engined sportscar getting involved in an impromptu dogfight and this is precisely what we're bringing you today.
A recent Industry Pool test day saw a 992 Neunelfer crossing paths with an Affalterbach Coupe. The Porscha, which should be a Carrera or Carrera S model, ended up chasing what seems to be a Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe.

And, as you'll be able to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the Zuffenhausen prototype, which is expected to pack around 400 ponies, wasn't exactly shy when it came to hunting down the 510 hp AMG.

The all-German encounter makes for a brilliant occasion to remind you that we could also see a similar fight involving the evil twins of these machines.

And that's because we had previously shown you spy material of both the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo (albeit still in test mule guise) and the Mercedes-AMG C63 R Coupe (here are some spyshots of the velocity animal, which come from last year).

Speaking of the latter, the spiciest incarnation of the current generation C-Class Coupe to date should make its debut soon.

We're still comparing apples (since we're talking mules, makes that apple seeds) to oranges, but these inevitable clashes are part of the usual Green Hell testing business.

Returning to the 2019 911, the Porsche is still far away from its introduction, so you shouldn't trust too many visual clues delivered by prototypes such as the one we have here.

As for what hides under the provisional skin of the next 911, the spiciest rumors out there talk about not one, but two hybrid versions of the machine, so you might want to prepare a plug.

