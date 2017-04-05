autoevolution
2018 Audi Q8 Spied Testing At The Nurburgring, It Looks Huge

 
Audi’s future flagship SUV, the Q8, was spotted while it was being tested at the world’s most demanding track.
The Q8 is the Q7’s big brother, but it is not necessarily larger in size, but different in various aspects. First of all, the new SUV is wider and lower than the automobile it is based on, while also having a roof that has a pronounced slope at the rear.

It may be marketed as something inspired by the look of a coupe, but we do not expect Audi to insist too much on that idea.

The four-ringed brand’s upcoming flagship SUV comes with the company’s largest single-frame grille, which is simply massive. The result is a vehicle that has an impressive look, and it may give some people the impression that it could eat them alive.

Fortunately, the Q8 will come with plenty of crash avoidance technologies and systems that will do their best to prevent hitting other cars or pedestrians.

The production version of the vehicle that can be seen in the photo gallery is expected to be launched next year. It will lend the platform from the Q7, which has also “donated” its powertrains.

Rumors claim that Audi will split the top-of-the-line engine in the Q8 range with the Lamborghini Urus.

The German marque is not sharing its engine for the first time with a Lamborghini, a company that it owns, and we see no reason why the 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 unit cannot be found in the Urus and the Q8. Those who will enjoy about 600 HP in their Audi RS Q8 will surely agree, when and if it will exist.

The Q8 has been rumored for a long time, but Audi first unveiled a concept vehicle with that name at this year’s Detroit Auto Show, and it was followed by an evolved version that was showcased at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, held at the beginning of last month.
