2018 Audi Q8 Seen Testing Alongside Q7, Volvo XC90 and BMW 7 Series, Looks Sleek

With the Geneva Motor Show now being less than a month away, we're eagerly anticipating the visit to the Audi booth. The freshest spyshots of the sloping roofline Audi, which you can find to your right, show the models Ingolstadt specialists have chosen as a benchmark for the upcoming model.While the Q7 was an obvious presence, we can also see the Q8 testing alongside a Volvo XC90 and a BMW 7 Series . The competition selection makes full sense - in the behemoth class (we'll ignore the ride height differences here), the 7er and the XC90 can be considered opposites, since the Bimmer attempts to play the driving dynamics card, while the Swedishis focused on driving serenity.The wildest rumors surrounding Audi's upcoming flagship SUV out there are linked to the RS Q8, which is said to debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, obviously in concept form.With the RS Q8, Audi might pull a bit of an R8 on us, namely introducing a "sister car" for the Lamborghini Urus , with the two expected to be powered by the TFSI 4.0-liter V8. The twin-turbo mill should push the two-ton-plus SUV past the 60 mph mark in under four seconds, while delivering an extrovert soundtrack in the process.Those who want loads of torque, but would rather burn oil than make use of the 600+ hp V8 mentioned above will have their needs catered to, as the Q8 will borrow the SQ7 's 4.0-liter diesel V8, the one mixing an electric compressor fed by a 48V system and a pair of conventional turbos.Hybrid propulsion fans will be treated with at least two e-tron models. While a V6 plug-in hybrid setup is coming to showrooms across the world, Europeans will also receive a diesel-electric model, one mixing a 270 PS oil burner and an 126 PS electric motor.With the Geneva Motor Show now being less than a month away, we're eagerly anticipating the visit to the Audi booth.