Audi Unveils Q8 Sport Concept, A Mild Hybrid With 476 HP And a 745-Mile Range

 
7 Mar 2017
by
Audi has presented a Q8 concept before, but it brought a different one to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
This time, the Germans named it Q8 Sport Concept, and painted it a bold shade of orange. The color is not the only thing that was changed on the Q8, which has a mild hybrid powertrain.

Audi says that the automobile is capable of starting on electric power, parking without emissions, and that its maximum output is 476 HP, while offering an efficiency level comparable to a four-cylinder engine. The four-ringed brand prides itself on offering eight-cylinder performance with a V6 unit, and this is achieved with the use of a 48-Volt electric system, which also powers the internal combustion engine.

Audi has decided to integrate its electric compressor technology to this engine as well, along with a mild-hybrid setup, which allows for a top speed of 170 mph, while its 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time is just 4.7 seconds. In other words, the V6 TFSI unit has two turbochargers, an electric supercharger and an electric motor. The Mhev powertrain allows for an estimated range of over 745 miles (1,198 km).

The electric engine alone delivers up to 20 kW (27 HP) and 170 Nm of torque (125.4 lb-ft), which adds up to a total output of 350 kW (476 HP) and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque for the system.

Audi fitted a 0.9 kWh battery beneath the trunk to help the car drive in slow, stop-start traffic, but the company has not specified how fast can the Q8 drive on electric power alone.

The high-tech interior of this mild-hybrid SUV offers in individual seats, and its trunk has a capacity of 630 liters. The concept has a silver interior, which is wrapped in Nappa and Nubuck leather, while the ornaments range from steel gray to pastel silver.

Except for the Audi Virtual Cockpit, all the other screens in the Q8 Sport Concept are touch displays, and the production model inspired by this concept is expected to continue that configuration. As you can discern from the photos, the car is closer to production specification in its appearance than the exhibit shown at the Detroit Auto Show.
