Italdesign Zerouno Looks Collectible In Geneva, Is Mighty Expensive

 
7 Mar 2017
by
If you’re into cars, you certainly know who Giorgetto Giugiaro is and what he has done for automotive design through Italdesign. But the Moncalieri-based company is now the asset of Lamborghini, so go figure what building block Italdesign used for the Zerouno.
It’s a Huracan in drag, alright, but it’s far more exclusive and special than the Lamborghini it’s based on. Priced from €1.5 million and with only five units slated for production, the Zerouno is every well-heeled collector’s dream. And from the Geneva floor, Italdesign’s first small-series production car in a long, long while indisputably looks the part.

I admit it’s not my cup of tea, but the beauty of the Zerouno is in the fine details. Angular folds, intricate gills, massive rear wing matched with a whacking great rear aerodynamic diffuser that integrates two exceptionally wide exhaust tips, the Zerouno turns heads like a bold red dress. The interior, I’m afraid, is a bit of a letdown considering it abounds with Lamborghini components nearly everywhere you look.

Italdesign is keeping its lips tightly shut on the subject of weight, but seeing that the entire bodywork is carbon fiber, chances are it bests the Huracan in this department. Speaking of the baby Lamborghini, the Huracan Performante tips the scales at 1,382 kilograms, which makes it 40 kilos lighter than the donor car, the Huracan LP 610-4.

Peformance, meanwhile, won’t make the supercar connoisseur go weak at the knees. 3.2 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph), a top speed that exceeds 330 km/h (205 mph) with a bit of tailwind, and that is just about it. But then you notice the ultra-aggressive Pirelli P Zero rubber wrapped around intricately-designed carbon fiber wheels, a pointer that suggests the Zerouno can hold its own in the corners.

Bearing in mind Italdesign penned the likes of the Maserati MC12 and DeLorean DMC-12, the Italian outfit can do much better in terms of design, more so when it comes to a model bearing the company’s name.
