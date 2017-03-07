Pagani Huayra Roadster Looks like $2.4M in the Flesh, Drops Carbon Top in Geneva

Pagani's Geneva booth looks like somebody decided to skip the whole auto show experience and turned the event into a sculpture display. This is the conclusion we came to after getting to shoot the bewildering Huayra Roadster, whose styling appeal is only matched by its engineering might.









The carbon-titanium monocoque beast saw its AMG -sourced 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 receiving a tech massage, with the powerplant now delivering 764 ponies and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of twist.



The rear fascia now has a stronger identity, while the rear deck is nothing short of a spectacle, with the design of the rollover protection elements appearing to offer respectable visibility.



The Italian temptress comes with two roof solutions. The first is a carbon hard top involving a generously-sized glass section. And there's no issue with the fact that you'll have to leave this top at home when going for a drive with the wind in your hair, since a folding canvas top is there to protect you from the weather's caprices.



And, if you're planning to let the car handle your hairstyle, you should keep in mind that this contraption can pull up to 1.8 Gs on the skid pad.



Pagani only built 100 units of the non-



Check out the live photo gallery to your right to zoom in on the immersive details of this Pagani, carbon hard top included. Present here in Blue Carbon trim, the design tale of the open-air Huayra kicks off with a bolder front fascia. Moving to the side of the speed demon, we're glad to see that, unlike many machines belonging to the roadster breed, the Huayra Roadster hasn't switched to conventional doors. The wheels are also new. Pagani has outdone itself when it came to the structure of the Huayra Roadster, since the open-top incarnation is an impressive 154 lbs (70 kg) lighter than the Coupe.The carbon-titanium monocoque beast saw its-sourced 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 receiving a tech massage, with the powerplant now delivering 764 ponies and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of twist.The rear fascia now has a stronger identity, while the rear deck is nothing short of a spectacle, with the design of the rollover protection elements appearing to offer respectable visibility.The Italian temptress comes with two roof solutions. The first is a carbon hard top involving a generously-sized glass section. And there's no issue with the fact that you'll have to leave this top at home when going for a drive with the wind in your hair, since a folding canvas top is there to protect you from the weather's caprices.And, if you're planning to let the car handle your hairstyle, you should keep in mind that this contraption can pull up to 1.8 Gs on the skid pad.Pagani only built 100 units of the non- BC Huayra Coupe and a similar production run is scheduled for the Roadster. The pricing is as special as the machine itself, with each example being offered for €2.28 million, or $2.4 million at the current conversion rates.Check out the live photo gallery to your right to zoom in on the immersive details of this Pagani, carbon hard top included.

Download attachment: Pagani Huayra Roadster (PDF)