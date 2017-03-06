€1.5M Italdesign ZeroUno Accidentally Revealed while Preparing for Geneva Debut

Late last month, Italdesign swept us
off our feet by introducing a limited edition go-fast machine, one that probably uses the Lamborghini Huracan as a starting point. The VW Group design brand didn't drop too many details on the machine, with the company not even announcing the name of the thing, but we can now zoom in on the velocity animal, one day before its Geneva debut.
The V10 machine has been caught on camera while preparing for its Swiss introduction and we can now talk about the Italdesign ZeroUno.
The styling studio, which once belonged to penning icon Giorgetto Giugiaro, with the stunning creation seen here being its first uber-limited series model.
Given the 5.2-liter V10 heart of the ZeroUno, we're expecting the vehicle to have borrowed plenty of Lamborghini Huracan
bits and pieces. Even so, we're dealing with a full carbon body, one that casts a larger shadown than the one of the said Raging Bull model. To be more precise, the newcomer is about 5 cm wider and 40 cm longer than the Huracan.
The aerodynamic profile of the car is nothing short of extreme. Notice the elements on the overly complex front fascia, the front and rear wing slats, the winglets sitting just aft of the doors and, of course, the generous rear wing and the super-sized rear apron.
The piece of footage at the bottom of the page also allows us to catch a glimpse of the ZeroUno's digital dashboard.
We haven't received too many numbers for the supercar yet, with Italdesign only mentioning that the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint takes place in 3.2 seconds (this matches the time of the Huracan) and letting it slip that the maximum velocity of the thing sits at an Audi R8 V10 Plus
-like 205 mph (330 km/h).
Oh, and there's one more thing we need to tell you about this Italian temptress. We're talking about its price tag, which sits at €1.5 million (that's $1.59 million at the current exchange rate).