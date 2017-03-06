autoevolution

€1.5M Italdesign ZeroUno Accidentally Revealed while Preparing for Geneva Debut

 
6 Mar 2017, 10:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Late last month, Italdesign swept us off our feet by introducing a limited edition go-fast machine, one that probably uses the Lamborghini Huracan as a starting point. The VW Group design brand didn't drop too many details on the machine, with the company not even announcing the name of the thing, but we can now zoom in on the velocity animal, one day before its Geneva debut.
The V10 machine has been caught on camera while preparing for its Swiss introduction and we can now talk about the Italdesign ZeroUno.

The styling studio, which once belonged to penning icon Giorgetto Giugiaro, with the stunning creation seen here being its first uber-limited series model.

Given the 5.2-liter V10 heart of the ZeroUno, we're expecting the vehicle to have borrowed plenty of Lamborghini Huracan bits and pieces. Even so, we're dealing with a full carbon body, one that casts a larger shadown than the one of the said Raging Bull model. To be more precise, the newcomer is about 5 cm wider and 40 cm longer than the Huracan.

The aerodynamic profile of the car is nothing short of extreme. Notice the elements on the overly complex front fascia, the front and rear wing slats, the winglets sitting just aft of the doors and, of course, the generous rear wing and the super-sized rear apron.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page also allows us to catch a glimpse of the ZeroUno's digital dashboard.

We haven't received too many numbers for the supercar yet, with Italdesign only mentioning that the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint takes place in 3.2 seconds (this matches the time of the Huracan) and letting it slip that the maximum velocity of the thing sits at an Audi R8 V10 Plus-like 205 mph (330 km/h).

Oh, and there's one more thing we need to tell you about this Italian temptress. We're talking about its price tag, which sits at €1.5 million (that's $1.59 million at the current exchange rate).

italdesign zerouno italdesign Lamborghini lamborghini Huracan 2017 Geneva Motor Show supercar V10
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78