2018 McLaren 720S Finally Leaks Out, Door Mechanism Looks Freaking Amazing

Regardless, with the almost-here Regardless, this is is a photo that gives us a clear view of the speed demon. If, like the rest of the world, you'd like to check out that shark nose of the thing, you'll have to turn to the older, potato-quality pic of the supercar.There's no sense in trying to zoom in on this image to figure out the cabin details (the contraption features a pivoting digital dash, remember ?), as it shouldn't take long for new images to flow in - pixel tip to Magazin ProDriver CZ for this image.Nevertheless, we can talk about what the rumor mill has to say about the 2018 McLaren 720(S).The wildest rumors out there suggest that the new Woking animal could be even quicker than the Lamborghini Huracan Performante around the Nurburgring. You know, the Raging Bull whose Ring record has just been announced (you can check out the full 6:52 lap of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine here ).For one thing, we'll remind you that both Lamborghini and McLaren announced they would introduce revolutionary aerodynamic developments for the street car part of the industry. And while we've already met the ALA active aero on the spiced-up Huracan, we still haven't found out what the Brits have prepared for us.The rumors also talk about the Spider incarnation of the 720 being two or maybe three years away, with the Brits willing to keep that splendid door layout intact for the moment.Regardless, with the almost-here Macca packing a new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and an appetite for drifting, the supercar couldn't land on the streets soon enough. New leaks or not, we'll get to meet the velocity brute at the Geneva Motor Show next week.