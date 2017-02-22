autoevolution

McLaren 720S Video Teaser Features Lots Of Sideways Action

 
22 Feb 2017
You can kiss the 650S goodbye because an all-new Super Series is in the offing. Before McLaren Automotive reveals its second-generation supercar at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the British outfit decided to demonstrate how adept the 720S is at drifting.
The first video teaser for the 2018 McLaren 720S shows the 720 PS (710 horsepower) mid-engine brute doing its thing on a race track. But instead of trying to hit the corner’s apex as perfectly as possible, McLaren would rather showcase the Variable Drift Control feature with plenty of opposite lock.

“As well as delivering the outstanding driver involvement and enjoyment for which the brand is renowned, McLaren’s new supercar will also excel in everyday driving,” said McLaren Automotive chief test driver, Chris Goodwin. In other words, McLaren knows that the 720S will be driven in the real world, where congested traffic and not-exactly-perfect road surfaces galore.

The 720S, then, is a bit like the automotive equivalent of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Or is it? Considering what sort of tires McLaren co-developed with Pirelli for the 720S, Edward Hyde might be the dominant personality of the British supercar. The tires in question are of the P Zero Corsa variety, and they offer more mechanical grip compared to the rubber fitted to the 650S.

From the sole picture depicting the front left corner of the car, we can tell the dimensions as well. More specifically, 245/35 ZR 19 is the name of the game. The same teaser photo further reveals a red brake caliper and a carbon-ceramic disc. McLaren also let it slip that braking from 200 km/h (124 mph) to zero takes just 4.6 seconds and 117 meters, which is “six meters less than the 650S and almost on par with the legendary McLaren P1hypercar.

It’s crystal clear, then, that this isn’t just an all-new high-performance model, but a new yardstick in this segment of the supercar world. The Ferrari 488 GTB and Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 should be aware that their time in the sun is slowly blotting out. Expect to find out more about the 720S once the 2017 Geneva Motor Show opens its doors on March 7.

