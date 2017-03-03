Lava Orange 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Spotted in Stuttgart, Reveals New Rear Intake

The facelifted GT3 has just been spotted in Porsche's home city and all we have so far is this image showing the posterior and the side of the Neunelfer.The most important transformation comes from the air intake, which has migrated to the base of the rear wing assembly. And speaking of the wing, this seems to be slightly more generous.While we've said the 991.2 GT3, which is scheduled to make its debut next week, at the Geneva Motor Show, will be motivated by a new 4.0-liter flat-six, the side elements of the wing, which should send out the new displacement message, are still covered in black tape - we can say the same about the branding on the upper rear fascia and the sides of the front bumper.With the current 3.8-liter boxer heart of the GT3 delivering 475 hp, we're expecting the newcomer to pack 500 ponies. Other 991.2 bits that can be noticed in this Instagram-sourced pic (lens tip to 911garagepoland for the image) are the taillights and the door handles.Interestingly, the wheels on this prototype, which is dressed in Lava Orange, the launch color of the 991.1 GT3 RS, are those fitted to the current model. Nevertheless, the most important change coming with the 991.2 is the return to the manual gearbox, obviously as an option.We added a photo of Lava Orange 991.1 GT3 in the gallery to your right, so you can easily compare the two incarnations of the track-friendly naturally aspirated Porscha.