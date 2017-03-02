Porsche Panamera Flagship Costs €200,000 as Standard: Is It Worth It?

Technically, the most expensive Porsche you can buy right now is the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet at a whopping €215,952. However, I'd give that title to the sought after 911 R, which is rarer than hens' teeth.





The model in question has a long name that goes a little something like this:



I know you don't think a 200,000 euro Panamera is strange because you could already option one out to be that expensive. In fact, BMW and Mercedes-Benz also have similarly expensive four-door cars. In just a few years, you could be looking at €400,000 flagships. What then?



But if you think way back to 2003 or so, the Porsche Cayenne was just €40,000 or so (it's before the era of the internet, so data is hard to find). So while the



But they don't call this car a flagship for anything. Not only does it have four doors, but its stretched wheelbase means more room in the back. Under the hood, it's got a 550 PS V8 engine, just like a regular Panamera Turbo, only an electric motor provides an additional 136 PS of thrust for a combined 680 PS (500 kW) and 850 Nm of torque (627 lb-ft). Regarding performance, it matches that of supercars from a few years ago, reaching 100 km/h in only 3.5 seconds.



