Porsche Panamera Flagship Costs €200,000 as Standard: Is It Worth It?

 
2 Mar 2017, 19:48 UTC
Technically, the most expensive Porsche you can buy right now is the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet at a whopping €215,952. However, I'd give that title to the sought after 911 R, which is rarer than hens' teeth.
But the Panamera is giving the 911 a run for its money with a flagship model costing exactly €199,183. Boy, those Germans sure do care about their loose change!

The model in question has a long name that goes a little something like this: Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive. That basically means it's a long wheelbase version of the new plug-in hybrid that has got a big V8 too.

I know you don't think a 200,000 euro Panamera is strange because you could already option one out to be that expensive. In fact, BMW and Mercedes-Benz also have similarly expensive four-door cars. In just a few years, you could be looking at €400,000 flagships. What then?

But if you think way back to 2003 or so, the Porsche Cayenne was just €40,000 or so (it's before the era of the internet, so data is hard to find). So while the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is very technologically advanced, you have to wonder if it's five times the car. An average Dacia now has the same kit as a VW Golf from 2000, so surely the added tech can't explain everything.

But they don't call this car a flagship for anything. Not only does it have four doors, but its stretched wheelbase means more room in the back. Under the hood, it's got a 550 PS V8 engine, just like a regular Panamera Turbo, only an electric motor provides an additional 136 PS of thrust for a combined 680 PS (500 kW) and 850 Nm of torque (627 lb-ft). Regarding performance, it matches that of supercars from a few years ago, reaching 100 km/h in only 3.5 seconds.

Do you want 21-inch wheels, auto parking, internet hotspot, carbon trim and all that good stuff? Of course, you do; you're buying a Panamera flagship, and it needs to have everything. Which is why yours could end up costing closer to €220,000.
Porsche Panamera flagship Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
 
