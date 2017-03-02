Brewster Green Porsche 911 R with $100,000 in Options Is "One Fast Beetle"

Nobody buys a Porsche 911 for its base price. With Zuffenhausen's list of optional extras being one of the most creative in the industry, it's almost impossible not to spend a small fortune in the configuration process. And we're here to show you what happens when the buyer of a 911 R goes all in.
The Brewster Green-dressed 911 R you're looking at reportedly came with a price of over $280,000, which means that Michael Jen, its driver, spent about $100,000 adding goodies to the clutch special.
We'll start with the cabin, as the carbon door entry sills, which come with the "one fast Beetle" message are as refined as automotive humor gets. Those numbered floor mats? They come from aftermarket developer Exoticare.
The stripes adorning the top section of the 500 hp Zuffenhausen
contraption, as well as those on the sides of the car, come in Rhodium Silver, which is the same color used for the door handles, door mirrors, as well as the headlight washers (these haven't been installed yet).
The Brewster Green-Rhodium Silver combo is also found on the wheels and the key fob, while the yellow Porsche decalls on the doors match the finish of the carbon-ceramic calipers - PCCB carbon ceramic brakes are standard on the R.
To get an idea of how deep the Porsche Exclusive CCX custom options go, we'll mention that the A-pillar trim has left the standard balck hue behind, borrowin the main color of the supercar's body. And no, your eyes are not playing tricks on you - the hood is, indeed, black.
Oh, and by the way, black is also the color used for this Porschephile's Carrera GT
.
Returning to what is probably the deepest-customized Porsche 911 R we've seen to date (we've checked out quite a few
), you'll find this three-pedal puppy, which has been delivered about one week ago, enjoying the Los Angeles weather.
A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:24am PST
A post shared by Michael Jen (@michaeljen1201) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:42am PST
A post shared by Michael Jen (@michaeljen1201) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:19am PST
A post shared by Michael Jen (@michaeljen1201) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:43am PST