autoevolution

Brewster Green Porsche 911 R with $100,000 in Options Is "One Fast Beetle"

 
2 Mar 2017, 22:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Nobody buys a Porsche 911 for its base price. With Zuffenhausen's list of optional extras being one of the most creative in the industry, it's almost impossible not to spend a small fortune in the configuration process. And we're here to show you what happens when the buyer of a 911 R goes all in.
The Brewster Green-dressed 911 R you're looking at reportedly came with a price of over $280,000, which means that Michael Jen, its driver, spent about $100,000 adding goodies to the clutch special.

We'll start with the cabin, as the carbon door entry sills, which come with the "one fast Beetle" message are as refined as automotive humor gets. Those numbered floor mats? They come from aftermarket developer Exoticare.

The stripes adorning the top section of the 500 hp Zuffenhausen contraption, as well as those on the sides of the car, come in Rhodium Silver, which is the same color used for the door handles, door mirrors, as well as the headlight washers (these haven't been installed yet).

The Brewster Green-Rhodium Silver combo is also found on the wheels and the key fob, while the yellow Porsche decalls on the doors match the finish of the carbon-ceramic calipers - PCCB carbon ceramic brakes are standard on the R.

To get an idea of how deep the Porsche Exclusive CCX custom options go, we'll mention that the A-pillar trim has left the standard balck hue behind, borrowin the main color of the supercar's body. And no, your eyes are not playing tricks on you - the hood is, indeed, black.

Oh, and by the way, black is also the color used for this Porschephile's Carrera GT.

Returning to what is probably the deepest-customized Porsche 911 R we've seen to date (we've checked out quite a few), you'll find this three-pedal puppy, which has been delivered about one week ago, enjoying the Los Angeles weather.


 

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:24am PST



 

A post shared by Michael Jen (@michaeljen1201) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:42am PST



 

A post shared by Michael Jen (@michaeljen1201) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:19am PST



 

A post shared by Michael Jen (@michaeljen1201) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:43am PST

2017 porsche 911 r Porsche Porsche 911 cool
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86