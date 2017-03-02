autoevolution

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Configurator Launched

 
Remember when Porsche used to make only a handful of 911 versions? Well now, you can pick and chose between the 17 different Panamera configurations, as 5 versions of the Sport Turismo have joined the range, with more likely to follow.
In Germany, which is liable to be the biggest single market for this shooting brake, the cheapest model is the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, costing €97,557. Like for like, that's about €3,000 less than the equivalent "sedan," suggesting many buyers will be easily swayed into buying the one with the bigger trunk. For the Turbo, the number jumps to over €5,000, but that's still just 3% of the car's price.

The base configuration features AWD, as implied by the number "4" in the name and a 330 horsepower turbocharged V6, similar to what you get in the Audi S4.

For a whopping €120,048, the Panamera 4S Sport Turismo can be yours, provided you have the restraint Buddhist monk with the options. All the snazzy 21-inch wheels cost about €4,000, and there's no such thing as standard paint either. If you're willing to spend this much on a luxury wagon, you can probably afford to buy the optional air suspension or even the active rear steering system.

We can't even afford to put gas in this thing, which is why we're going to look at two more frugal versions next. For €123,975, the Panamera 4S Diesel Sport Turismo is yours. That one has a tower of torque from the same engine as in the Audi SQ7. Alternatively, the German shooting brake can also be ordered as a hybrid, namely the €112,075 4 E-Hybrid which looks really good with those acid green accents.

It will do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds thanks to a 462 hp combination of motors and will consume just 2.5 l/100km, Porsche says. The price we mentioned already includes a rebate from the German government. Thank God civilized countries now help you buy your luxury sportscars.

The grand daddy of them all is the €158,604 Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo, whichever Mercedes-AMG CLS 63 Shooting Brake owner should trade into. It will do 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, so you do have a supercar and a family wagon in one. You can't get those kinds of numbers in a Cayenne, not yet at least.
