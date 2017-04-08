2018 Aston Martin v8 Vantage Spied While Driven Hard on The Nurburgring

Aston Martin
is preparing the next generation of the Vantage
, and it will feature a V8 engine.
The smaller brother of the DB11 is being reinvented, and the company’s engineering team is already testing what looks like a prototype that looks ready for production.
Our spy photographers were on duty on the Nurburgring
to get a few shots of it, and we have images that show that it was driven on the limit.
A quick look through the photo gallery will reveal a bit of oversteer, which was promptly corrected with a dab of opposite lock. The rear tires are struggling for grip in a few frames, so it is evident that the next-gen Vantage was being put through its paces to see just how hard can it be driven.
Apparently, the 2018 Vantage can be operated rather quickly
, and it just needs a skilled driver at the wheel to make that happen. Fortunately, modern safety assistance systems will help less experienced users drive this model fast, but it is wise to enhance the driver’s knowledge before proceeding to step on the gas like there’s no tomorrow.
It is believed that Aston Martin has shrunk the platform of the DB11
to make the new Vantage, and that is acceptable because this was part of their plan all along.
The idea was to have a new aluminum space frame, which would be employed in a variety of new cars. The new platform was designed from scratch, and it has replaced the aging architecture previously used by the Gaydon brand.
The British marque is supposed to unveil the next-generation Vantage
before 2018 starts. The two-seater will be wider, longer, and bigger than its predecessor, but will remain the DB11’s baby brother.
Its V8 engine
is sourced from the company’s technical partners at Mercedes-AMG
, which means that the unit has a twin-turbo configuration. Power is anticipated to be in the 500 HP
range, and it will be offered with a manual gearbox
. An automatic transmission is also expected to be available.