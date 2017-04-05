Aston Martin Uses DB11 Volante Prototype As Billboard With Wheels on The 'Ring

The Nurburgring
is a great place if you want to see cool cars being driven as fast as they can be, and most of them are experiencing that in the hands of professional drivers.
Automakers use the ‘Ring to test their upcoming products, and many of them end up setting records in their classes once they reach production. Aston Martin makes no exception of this, and the Brits have been seen with several prototypes these days at the most demanding track in the world.
Instead of covering up the identity of the vehicle, the British brand applied a different strategy. The idea is brilliant, if you think about it, because the car is going to be photographed, and those pictures will not stay in an archive, but reach the Internet. The same happened with this set from our spy photographers
, which you can observe in the photo gallery.
In case you have not noticed, the vehicle in the photos is an Aston Martin DB11
Volante, which is the company’s designation for a convertible. The website mentioned on the car takes you to a “landing page” that allows users to subscribe to the latest updates regarding the product.
The British marque
will launch the DB11 Volante next spring, and we expect to see it in full production spec at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. After all, that is the first important automotive event in Europe, and it happens in March, at the beginning of spring.
Aston Martin is expected to fit the convertible with the standard engine in the range, a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12
unit. It delivers 608 HP
at 6,500 rpm, and peak torque 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) at 1,500 rpm.
A DB11 Coupe
can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.9 seconds, and it can keep going up to 200 mph (322 km/h). The Volante will come close to those figures, but might not match them.