Aston Martin DBX SUV Production On Target At St Athan For 2019

 
6 Apr 2017, 14:48 UTC
by
Aston Martin building an SUV? Indeed, ladies and gents, the times are a-changing, and so is the ultra-luxury segment. Bentley has one, Maserati has one, and so will Lamborghini in due time. Aston, meanwhile, is on track to commence series production of its first-ever SUV in 2019.
Tentatively called DBX, the sport utility vehicle will take inspiration from the concept of the same name Aston Martin presented back in 2015 at the Geneva Motor Show. It’s unclear at this moment in time what kind of powertrain the DBX will feature, with the rumor mill suggesting just about everything from a twin-turbo V8 to a dual electric motor setup.

Right now, however, the British automaker is more busy with making sure the production facility for the DBX will be up and running in two years’ time. Phase I of the project saw Aston convince the Ministry of Defence to gain access to the St Athan Super Hangars. Phase I also includes the construction of customer and employee reception areas, administration and management offices, and the employee restaurant.

This week, the Aston Martin St Athan facility entered Phase II, marking the beginning of redeveloping the hangars into a factory. With one eye focused on the future, the company employed 40 Welsh workers at the Gaydon plant, training them for the start of DBX production at St Athan.

Aston Martin’s decision to build a new facility on MOD land we no longer need will also bring high skilled jobs to Wales,” declared Sir Michael Fallon, the Secretary of State for Defence. “Releasing this site, and others, will enable us to invest in a better defence estate for the Armed Forces and their families.”

The DBX isn’t the only new Aston Martin you should look forward to. Lagonda is coming back as a standalone brand with the aim to make the world’s fastest sedans, a Valkyrie-inspired mid-engine supercar is in the pipeline, and the next-generation V8 Vantage is just around the corner. The DB11 Volante and DB11-based Vanquish are also looming on the horizon.
