David Brown Automotive Remasters The Classic Mini, Keyless Go Is Included

David Brown Automotive is a company that focuses on building modern versions of classic designs.
Its first project was concentrated on the Aston Martin DB5, and they built a sixties-inspired automobile on the platform of the Jaguar XK. This week, the company announced that another project is ready, and that it also targets a British icon of design.
The two helmets in the teaser
image made us think of roadsters and convertibles in general, but we were far from the real target for the David Brown makeover. The classic Mini
, an iconic British design, was “remastered” by the firm, which has pledged to build a limited series of 100 units in its new facility in Silverstone.
Each of them will be hand-built, with about 1,000 work hours to complete, and the price tag is adequate for the level of work - GPB 50,000 ($62,320).
Instead of building its second product on a different platform and turning it to look like a Mini
, David Brown Automotive turned to hand-crafted panels on old bodies, which also get new structural beams. Essentially, this is a reworked classic
Mini that has been enhanced in every way except for size.
The exterior has a “clean look,” which means eliminating seams or other elements that are above the body panels. New headlights have been fitted, and the tail lights have been replaced with LEDs. The front grille is milled aluminum, while the side mirrors have integrated puddle lamps.
The passenger compartment comes with a multimedia unit that is touch-operated, and it has support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Firing the engine only requires the press of a button, and the entire interior has been hand-trimmed, with no element left untouched. The driving position has been optimized for comfort, while the center console now integrates a cup holder.
Its original, 1,275-cc engine has been tuned to deliver a 50% increase over its vintage relatives. The manual transmission continues to have four forward gears, but it has also been changed, and the same can be told about the brakes, suspension, and soundproofing.
Company representatives promise the “style and feel of a classic,” but with “modern dynamics.” Purists may be offended by the presence of air vents that resemble those from Daimler AG’s parts bin, along with the massive screen in the middle of the dash.
This is a polarizing build that may hurt some feelings, but we would be curious to try it out.