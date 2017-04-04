autoevolution
700 HP Aston Martin DB11 by Wheelsandmore Is No Longer Just a Gentleman

 
4 Apr 2017, 15:15 UTC ·
by
The brand spanking new Aston Martin DB11 has recently been targeted by Wheelsandmore, with the German aftermarket developer introducing a few small changes that promise to deliver a noticeable effect.
The idea behind the project is to maintain the Grand Tourer aura of the DB11, while adding a touch of badassery to this British gentleman, hence the GT-RS badge added by the tuner.

"The shape of the body is so appealing that the tuner didn't install any aerodynamic components for the creation GT-RS. The refiner strictly concentrates on the optimization of performance, weight and the exchange of the wheel design and sizes," the developer explains.

As the name of the tuner clearly states, it all kicks off with new shoes of the Gaydon machine.

In the photos to your right, you can find a black example of the Aston, whish sports F.I.W.E. rollers than come in a 9.5x20-inch size with 265/35/21 Pirelli tires up front and in an 11.5x21-inch size with 315/30/21 rubber at the rear.

As for the spectre-silver incarnation of the DB11, this features 6Sporz² rims that come in a 9.5x22-inch size for the front axle and in an 11.5x22-inch size at the back, being wrapped in Continental SportContact 6 tires (265/30/22 for the front wheels and 305/25/22 rubber for the power-delivering rear wheels).

Customers can choose between various finishes for the various elements of the forged wheels.

Since the DB11 is animated by a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 unit, the GT doesn't need all that much work to deliver a hefty output increase. As such, Wheelsandmore is working on an ECU remap, along with a custom exhaust, with the mods set to take the output from 608 hp and 700 Nm of torque to 700 ponies and 820 Nm of twist.

Fortunately, the custom exhaust is fitted with sound-controlling valves, so the continent-cruising abilities of the Aston Martin DB11 won't be affected.
Aston Martin DB11 aston martin custom wheels GT
 
