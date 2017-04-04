autoevolution
2018 Aston Martin Vantage Prototype Shows Torque Vectoring, Flies on Nurburgring

 
The 2018 Aston Martin Vantage is currently in its advanced development stages, with the upcoming sportscar having now set wheel on the Nurburgring.
Underneath the psychedelic wrap in the piece of footage below, we find the new Vantage prototype. And, since the current model has been with us since 2006, the newcomer is set to revolutionize the badge.

Gaydon's new entry-level model will use a shortened incarnation of the new DB11's aluminum spaceframe, thus becoming longer and wider than the model it replaces.

Nevertheless, the Vantage will retain its two-seater configuration, while the British carmaker has let it slip that it will be easily distinguishable when compared to the DB11.

The Mercedes-Benz tie-up means that the Vantage will borrow the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 animating the Mercedes-AMG GT, with the mill delivering 476 hp in its tamest configuration. Compared to the naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V8 powerplant of the current model, the torque boost will be the most noticeable change.

As for those of you worried about the Vantage losing its growl, you can listen to the voice of the thing in the video below. Sure, with natural aspiration being left behind, the decibel assault can't be as vicious, but the new soundtrack is by no means tame.

Another tech aspect highlighted by the flying Green Hell laps dropped by the spied prototype is the phenomenal manner in which the go-fast machine changes direction. With the DB11 introducing the brake-induced torque vectoring feature to the Aston Martin line-up, we're expecting its smaller sibling to borrow this.

Fortunately, Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer has confirmed that the company remains committed to manual transmissions, so you'll be able to choose between two- and three-pedal setups.

The new Aston Martin Vantage should land at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, coming as a 2018 model. And if you're looking to adorn your driveway with such a Grand Tourer, you should prepare at least $125,000 for the move.

