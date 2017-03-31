2018 Porsche 911 GT2 Shows Up on Nurburgring, Expect 7:05 Lap Time

This week, the Nurburgring has served as a home for the meanest current-gen Porsche 911 incarnation to date, with the 2018 GT2 now testing in near-production trim.





While the previous prototypes that sprinted across the Green Hell had their daytime running lights covered, we can now see the 991.2 lights of the rear-engined supercar.Then there's the hood, which seems similar to that displayed by the recently spied 991.2 GT3 RS , but, unlike in the case of the Rennsport Neunelfer, we can check out the new intakes. Oh, nad you should also notice the winglets on the side of the front apron.Speaking of the GT3 RS, the new GT2 test car still features the front wing air extractors that debuted on the Rennsport model. Moving to the rear wing air intakes, these are covered and we can't wait to check out the new design that will set the RWD special apart.The posterior of the prototype sports a wing the size of Germany and a pair of generously-sized exhaust tips, with the final design being concealed. The engine cover will also pack a custom design.As for the twin-turbo flat-six monster motivating the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2, its output should sit at around 650 hp. The most likely version is that Porsche has boosted the 580 hp 3.8-liter mill of the 911 Turbo S.However, the rumor mill talks about the German engineers having developed a TT version of the new 4.0-liter engine that made its way from the 911 GT3 Cup racecar to the 2018 GT3 , with the chats involving the variable compression ratio feature Porsche patented back in 2015.Regardless, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has recently confirmed that the GT2 will come in PDK-only form and we'll remind you that Andreas Preuninger, who helms the carmaker's GT arm, has recently said the same about the upcoming 991.2 GT3 RS.The GT2 is skipping the optional six-speed manual in its quest for blistering lap times. And, as an earlier report on a Zuffenhausen estimate states, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 should be able to lap the Ring in 7:05 or less.And if you're looking to adorn your garage with a GT2, you'd better have a chat with your dealer soon. Even if the rumors about the extreme Neunelfer appear to be faux, such a discussion is always welcome.P.S.: We added a piece of 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 Nurburgring spy footage from last season below, with the video showcasing the growl of the beast. We first spied the new GT2 one year ago, so you can consider the clip a birthday cake.