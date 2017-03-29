Graphite Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Spotted in the Wild, Looks Bewildering

Now that the 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 has made its debut in Geneva, the time has come to bring you a real-world take on the uber-sharp Neunelfer.





And whether this restrained color floats your boat or not, you'll have to admit that seeing a departure from the Guards Red shade covering the Geneva car is entertaining.



We'll remind you that, so far, the only other GT3 hue we've been able to show you was the polarizing



Speaking of the spec of this GT3, which has been spotted in Germany, we don't have to look inside the car to know that this is a PDK model. And that's because, as we



With the facelifted GT3 now out in the wild, we should also take the time to think about the 991.2 GT3 RS. We've



For one thing, Porsche GT division boss Andreas Preuninger has recently stated that the RS won't follow the "standard" GT3 down the optional six-speed manual path and things will probably stay this way.



As for the heart of the GT3 RS, unofficial sources talk about the new racecar-borrowed



And, to end with a question, we wonder if the hypothetical 4.2L flat-six would give up the 9,000 rpm redline of the GT3 mill.





A post shared by #PTSGT3 (@ptsgt3) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:25am PDT



