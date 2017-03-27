autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Paint To Sample Slate Grey Porsche 911 R with Red Stripes Looks the Part

 
27 Mar 2017, 21:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Paint To Sample Slate Grey covering most of the body of the 2017 Porsche 911 R in the image above is a perfect ally for the uber-understated image of the clutch special.
Sure, any Neunelfer has an understated image, but, given the mix between the exclusivity of the R and its no-fuss body, this is the most extreme member of the twenty-model line-up as far as the said characteristic is concerned.

Nevertheless, the red top stripes adorning the rear-engined coupe make it stand out, generating a powerful contrast.

the non-dominant shade can also be found inside the car, covering an important part of the motorsport-grade seats this Neunelfer is fitted with.

As most examples of the Porsche 911 R, the one we're looking at in the image above comes with full bucket seats, which are shared with the GT3 RS flavor of the Neunelfer and the 918 Spyder.

In fact, very few of the world's 991 Porsche 911 R examples pack different seating options and we'll remind you that, earlier today, we showed you a car that packs the 18-way adjustable power seats. This is the coziest seating option available and a hint towards the fact that the owners of the car intends to put some serious miles on his Zuffenhasuen special.

And now that the German automaker has introduced the 2018 911 GT3 at the Geneva Motor Show, we can't wait for the first examples of the flat-six wielder to reach the streets. The first 991.2 GT3 deliveries are scheduled to take place this summer and we'll bring you the images as soon as we get our hands on them.

It's worth noting that the six-speed manual incarnations of the new Porsche 911 GT3 won't land until September (here's an example of why this is a precious piece of information), so we still have some serious waiting to do before getting to meet the beast in the real world.


 

Here's an exclusive debut: 911R in paint to sample Slate Grey with Red stripes and Red leather light weight buckets. This car is incredible and one of my favorite 911R's 👌 Tag a Porsche nut who needs to see this

A post shared by DDWCarsinAZ (@ddwcarsinaz) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

2017 porsche 911 r porsche 911 R Porsche Special Edition
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86