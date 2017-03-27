Paint To Sample Slate Grey Porsche 911 R with Red Stripes Looks the Part

The Paint To Sample Slate Grey covering most of the body of the 2017 Porsche 911 R in the image above is a perfect ally for the uber-understated image of the clutch special.
Sure, any Neunelfer
has an understated image, but, given the mix between the exclusivity of the R and its no-fuss body, this is the most extreme member of the twenty-model line-up as far as the said characteristic is concerned.
Nevertheless, the red top stripes adorning the rear-engined coupe make it stand out, generating a powerful contrast.
the non-dominant shade can also be found inside the car, covering an important part of the motorsport-grade seats this Neunelfer is fitted with.
As most examples of the Porsche 911 R, the one we're looking at in the image above comes with full bucket seats, which are shared with the GT3 RS flavor of the Neunelfer and the 918 Spyder
.
In fact, very few of the world's 991 Porsche 911 R examples pack different seating options and we'll remind you that, earlier today, we showed
you a car that packs the 18-way adjustable power seats. This is the coziest seating option available and a hint towards the fact that the owners of the car intends to put some serious miles on his Zuffenhasuen special.
And now that the German automaker has introduced the 2018 911 GT3 at the Geneva Motor Show, we can't wait for the first examples of the flat-six wielder to reach the streets. The first 991.2 GT3 deliveries are scheduled to take place this summer and we'll bring you the images as soon as we get our hands on them.
It's worth noting that the six-speed manual incarnations of the new Porsche 911 GT3 won't land until September (here's an example
of why this is a precious piece of information), so we still have some serious waiting to do before getting to meet the beast in the real world.
Here's an exclusive debut: 911R in paint to sample Slate Grey with Red stripes and Red leather light weight buckets. This car is incredible and one of my favorite 911R's 👌 Tag a Porsche nut who needs to see this
A post shared by DDWCarsinAZ (@ddwcarsinaz) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:57am PDT