Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Carbon Fiber Roof Box Rendered as Flat-Sane Daily Driver

Basically, the pixel wielder turned to one of his previous Sure, the circuit special can be cast in such a role, but, for instance, the GT3 offers a much better solutions for those who mix track and road driving, but focus on the latter.Nevertheless, track junkies can't be bothered by such details, so there will always be certain Rennsport Neunelfers drivers out there who simply won't want to park their cars during the time they spend outside the racetrack.Fortunately for them, as well as for your eye candy appetite, the world wide web is ready to cater to the needs of those who want to treat the GT3 RS as a commute machine.And the most recent example of this comes from the rendering above, which shows an example of the rear-engined coupe that has been gifted with what appears to be a carbon fiber roof box.Now, before allowing you to enjoy the pixels of this Jonsibal creation, there are two things we need to mention.First of all, supercars or hypercars wearing roof boxes are now a trend and we've shown you plenty of such examples . So this render isn't as crazy as it might seem to those who aren't up to date with the latest trends in the go-fast realm.Secondly, if you're having a deja vu while zooming in on this image, it's probably because you've seen the said digital artist's similar practicality-boosting GT3 RS render.Basically, the pixel wielder turned to one of his previous works , which he had delivered about one months ago, deciding to remove the monstrous ducktail of the thing, fitting the factory rear wing of the RS in its place. And yes, the angle is also new.