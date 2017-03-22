Stripeless, Dark Porsche 911 R Is as Subtle As They Get

One of the things that sets the Porsche 911 R aside from the other twenty -plus incarnation of the Neunelfer line-up is the staggering mix between its exclusivity and the no-fuss appearance of the clutch special.





We've made a bet here in the office, as most of us believe we won't get to see a 911 R that's more subtle than the one we have here, while the remaining part of our staff has gone for the "never say never" line. Even since the R landed at the Geneva Motor Show about one year ago, we've shown you tons of examples of the rear-engined delight and yet none of them is as discreet as the one in the image above.While most examples of the Zuffenhausen machines keep their sometimes-controversial top stripes, a small number of these machines only leave the side stripes and the "Porsche" lettering on the side handle the attention-grabbing job.Well, the car we have here has given up its stripes altogether, while the dark hue of the car emphasizes its understated nature even more. The image comes from German specialist Print Tech Premium Wrapping , which applied a transparent protection film to the vehicle.Alas, the Munich-based second skin company didn't share other pics of the Zuffenhausen machine, so we can't be sure about the actual shade of the vehicle.To highlight just how restrained this 911 R spec is, we'll remind you of another example that belongs to this category. We're talking about the Paint To Sample Ivory car we showed you back in January, with that Porscha coming all the way from Australia.At the other end of the look-at-me scale, we find examples such as the double-Orange example that came to our attention last month - the main shade of the Neunelfer is Lava Orange, which was the launch color of the GT3 RS PDK, while its stripes come in another shade of orange.We've made a bet here in the office, as most of us believe we won't get to see a 911 R that's more subtle than the one we have here, while the remaining part of our staff has gone for the "never say never" line.