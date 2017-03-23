autoevolution
Porsche Cayman GT4 with Fabspeed Race Headers Screams Out a Memorable Drive

 
23 Mar 2017
by
Not all that many people feel the need to improve a Porsche Cayman GT4, but, for those who don't belong in this category, it's reassuring to know that the aftermarket offers tons of solutions. The majority of GT4s drivers who take their Porschas down the tuning route do it for aural reasons and one of the most vicious-sounding setups out there comes from Fabspeed Motorsport.
The Pennsylvania-based developer offers multiple exhaust setups for the Neunelfer-engined Cayman and we're here to talk about the most extreme. This features a set of race headers, along with a vavletronic exhaust and we'll start with the first piece of hardware.

The catless long tube headers mean this setup is destined for play outside public roads. The goodie also works as a brief trip to the gym, for instance delivering up to 18 hp and 15 lb-ft of twist at 6,300 rpm. as for the low-end gains, the most impressive values come at 3,700 rpm, adding 27 hp and 38 lb-ft of torque - note that all these values are measured at the wheels, so they're between 10 and 15 percent greater than the crank horsepower numbers that are usually used to describe outputs.

On the weight reduction from, the custom setup is 10 lbs friendlier to the scale than the one it replaces and this is also a good moment to mention that the system is built of stainless steel.

All the tech details mentioend above are fine, but there's nothing like real-world experience to showcase the sharper attitude of the Porsche Cayman GT4 mentioned here.

And that's exactly what you'll find in the piece of footage below. This clip delivers a sweet GT4 drive, albeit one that takes place on the street.

However, note that the valvetronic muffler means that, at the touch of the button, the driver can make this mid-engined Porscha less of a screamer.

