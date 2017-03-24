Porsche Won't Build Manual 2018 911 GT3s Until September, Just PDKs this Summer

The Geneva Motor Show at the beginning of the month has blessed us with the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3
, which marks the return of the manual for the GT "masses" (no, the 911 R doesn't count). Certain buyers rubbed their hands in excitement, imagining themselves swapping cogs inside the 2018 GT3 this summer, with YouTuber Rob Ferreti being one of them. Well, as the vlogger explains in his latest clip, there's an issue with such plans.
To be more precise, Porsche won't build the clutch GT3s until late September, which is why the feature is currently missing from the configurator - we'll remind you that Zuffenhausen decided the stick shift is a no-cost option.
Rob had already included the also-no-cost European delivery in his configuration, expecting to use the machine for some adventure drives on the Old Continent. So guess who's a little disappointed after selling his 997 GT3 in order to grab the new one for this summer?
Speaking of configurations, you can find the spec of his Sapphire Blue Metallic Neunelfer here
. Given the fact that the Porsche list of optional extras is nothing short of a black hole, the goodies listed here make for a reasonable proposal, one that can allow a driver to enjoy the car without having to sell his second kidney for the options.
Hopefully, other 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 owners have done their homework more thoroughly. However, if you happen to see a Porsche guy running around on the street and screaming, possibly imitating gearshift noises, such a shattered dream might be the reason behind the shenanigan.
It's either this or the fact that Porsche has ended Cayman GT4 production. There's no reason to fret, though - as those of you tuned into Zuffenhausen
stories know, the Germans are already working on an ever spicier GT4 RS. But this is the point where your financial consultant might have a headache, so, once again, we advise people to do their homework.