autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Porsche Won't Build Manual 2018 911 GT3s Until September, Just PDKs this Summer

 
24 Mar 2017, 22:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Geneva Motor Show at the beginning of the month has blessed us with the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3, which marks the return of the manual for the GT "masses" (no, the 911 R doesn't count). Certain buyers rubbed their hands in excitement, imagining themselves swapping cogs inside the 2018 GT3 this summer, with YouTuber Rob Ferreti being one of them. Well, as the vlogger explains in his latest clip, there's an issue with such plans.
To be more precise, Porsche won't build the clutch GT3s until late September, which is why the feature is currently missing from the configurator - we'll remind you that Zuffenhausen decided the stick shift is a no-cost option.

Rob had already included the also-no-cost European delivery in his configuration, expecting to use the machine for some adventure drives on the Old Continent. So guess who's a little disappointed after selling his 997 GT3 in order to grab the new one for this summer?

Speaking of configurations, you can find the spec of his Sapphire Blue Metallic Neunelfer here. Given the fact that the Porsche list of optional extras is nothing short of a black hole, the goodies listed here make for a reasonable proposal, one that can allow a driver to enjoy the car without having to sell his second kidney for the options.

Hopefully, other 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 owners have done their homework more thoroughly. However, if you happen to see a Porsche guy running around on the street and screaming, possibly imitating gearshift noises, such a shattered dream might be the reason behind the shenanigan.

It's either this or the fact that Porsche has ended Cayman GT4 production. There's no reason to fret, though - as those of you tuned into Zuffenhausen stories know, the Germans are already working on an ever spicier GT4 RS. But this is the point where your financial consultant might have a headache, so, once again, we advise people to do their homework.

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 Porsche manual gearbox
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86