Porsche 918 Spyder Gets Matte Black Wrap with Lava Orange Stripes, Looks Amazing

What do you do when you own a Porsche 918 Spyder and you get a bit too familiar with the silver hue of the hypercar? You go for a wrap, of course.
And if you're not sure what kind of hue play to choose for the halo car in your garage, you can always turn to an artist, like Alexis, the owner of the 918 in the image above, did.
After tasking pixel master Scott Skepple with creating a new attire for the gas-electric Porscha
, the hypercar received the simple, yet extremely effective (in terms of putting a spell on beholders) color treatment you can see here.
The machine is now covered in matte black and stopping here would've meant sticking to a trend that's no longer fashionable, so this 918 Spyder received stripes that seem to be done in Lava Orange. You know, the launch color of the 911 GT3 RS PDK
.
And while we're talking contrast, we should mention the Acid Green calipers, a factory gift. As for the small matte black shade play involved in the wrap, we'll let you discover this in the pics of the car.
To be honest, the 918 wrap looks tame, especially if we compare it to the second skin job the owner chose for his GT3 RS. And that's because we're talking about the Pink Pig Rennsport Neunelfer wrap we showed
you back in February.
Having been created by the same artist, the added-rust 917/20 racecar livery makes the Neunelfer stand out like nothing else.
And since 918 Spyder drivers usually also own a 911 R, which is the case here, you might want to know how the guy's clutch special looks. As you'll be able to notice in one of the Instagram photos below, the R mixes yellow stripes with glossy black, so we're once again talking about the kind of contrast that can make one weak in the knees.
Subtle and wild. All in one package. Stealthy 918 all finished up. Owner: @alexisbve Wrap Studio: @rdgva @dctuning Skepple Inc Artist: @scottkepple
My 911R partnered up with my GT3RS 7 #7 #diesau #racecar #911 #911r #911rs #gt3 #gt3rs #500bhp #porsche #custommade #germany #deutschland #éê #desire #bumblebee #pig #917pig #pinkporsche #stripes #skepple #wrapped #german #toys #alexisbve #wheels
