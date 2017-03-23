Chevrolet Thailand Unveils Colorado High Country Storm Pickup Truck

The golden bowtie is a global business, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to you that the Colorado that’s sold in Thailand is a different breed compared to the U.S.-spec mid-size pickup
truck. For 2017, the Thailand-bound Colorado lineup welcomes a new range-topper in the guise of the High Country Storm.
Slated to go official at the 2017 Bangkok International Motor Show at the end of March, the Storm distinguishes itself with a selection of striking touches. To emphasize the rugged, masculine design, the Storm is blessed with a helluva lot of black-painted
elements. The 18-inch alloy wheels are black, and so are the door handles, tailgate handle, sport bar, belt moulding, and rear bumper.
The theme is furthered by a black hood graphic and a Storm body decal. The Blue Me Away paintwork, meanwhile, contrasts nicely with the black bits and bobs. But if blue isn’t your thing, the Colorado High Country Storm can also be had in Pull Me Over Red, Black Meet Kettle Metallic, Summit White, as well as Satin Steel Grey Metallic and Auburn Brown Metallic. Blue, however, appears to fit the bill just nicely.
“We have received very positive feedback from consumers for the Chevrolet Colorado,”
explains Wail Farghaly, managing director of GM Thailand. “This has driven our continued investment in pickup trucks. With its style, capability and dependability, the Colorado High Country Storm is an exciting new entry in Thailand that truck buyers will be proud to own and drive,”
he concluded.
There’s but only one engine available for the High Country Storm, and that is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Duramax turbo diesel. The engine is rated at 132 kW (180 hp) and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft) from 2,000 rpm. The Euro 4 oil-chugging mill is mated as standard to a six-speed automatic, with the customer having to make a choice between two- or all-wheel-drive.