autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Chevrolet Thailand Unveils Colorado High Country Storm Pickup Truck

 
23 Mar 2017, 10:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The golden bowtie is a global business, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to you that the Colorado that’s sold in Thailand is a different breed compared to the U.S.-spec mid-size pickup truck. For 2017, the Thailand-bound Colorado lineup welcomes a new range-topper in the guise of the High Country Storm.
Slated to go official at the 2017 Bangkok International Motor Show at the end of March, the Storm distinguishes itself with a selection of striking touches. To emphasize the rugged, masculine design, the Storm is blessed with a helluva lot of black-painted elements. The 18-inch alloy wheels are black, and so are the door handles, tailgate handle, sport bar, belt moulding, and rear bumper.

The theme is furthered by a black hood graphic and a Storm body decal. The Blue Me Away paintwork, meanwhile, contrasts nicely with the black bits and bobs. But if blue isn’t your thing, the Colorado High Country Storm can also be had in Pull Me Over Red, Black Meet Kettle Metallic, Summit White, as well as Satin Steel Grey Metallic and Auburn Brown Metallic. Blue, however, appears to fit the bill just nicely.

“We have received very positive feedback from consumers for the Chevrolet Colorado,” explains Wail Farghaly, managing director of GM Thailand. “This has driven our continued investment in pickup trucks. With its style, capability and dependability, the Colorado High Country Storm is an exciting new entry in Thailand that truck buyers will be proud to own and drive,” he concluded.

There’s but only one engine available for the High Country Storm, and that is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Duramax turbo diesel. The engine is rated at 132 kW (180 hp) and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft) from 2,000 rpm. The Euro 4 oil-chugging mill is mated as standard to a six-speed automatic, with the customer having to make a choice between two- or all-wheel-drive.
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Thailand Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck Chevrolet diesel
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72