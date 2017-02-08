2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Priced From $40,995

$40,995. That’s how many green dollar bills Chevrolet
wants for the Colorado ZR2, the company’s most off-road mid-size pickup. The advertised price includes a $940 destination fee.
The Tacoma, the Canyon, the Ridgeline are all mid-size, but they’re different in nature, and they appeal to different walks of life because of it. Built with overlanding in mind, the most expensive Colorado on sale today is the only truck in its segment to feature Multimatic’s industry-leading Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers
.
It also happens to be a different animal from Ford’s full-size proposition. Whereas the F-150 Raptor
relies on an octane-hungry EcoBoost V6, the Duramax four-banger employed by the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is a turbo diesel. With 186 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, it also packs quite a punch. The thing is, however, the Duramax is an optional extra.
As standard, the Colorado ZR2 employs the 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6
shared with lesser variants of the Colorado. The six-cylinder unit churns out 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet, which isn’t bad at all considering the size and weight of the lifestyle-oriented workhorse.
Key features also include a set of exclusive 17x8-inch aluminum alloy wheels wrapped in 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, significantly wider front and rear tracks, four-wheel-drive with Off-Road Mode technology, and bumpers modified for better off-road clearance
.
Customers are also offered with a choice between crew cab or extended cab, including short and long beds. The options list includes goodies such as a dealer-installed bed-mounted tire carrier, full-length black vinyl floor, and a 7-speaker Bose premium audio system.
“ZR2 is truly a segment of one and does everything well — from traversing heavy two-track trails to high-speed desert running and full-on rock crawling,”
said Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer it for more than $2,500 less than the next closest comparable vehicles."