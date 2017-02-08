autoevolution

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Priced From $40,995

 
8 Feb 2017, 15:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
$40,995. That’s how many green dollar bills Chevrolet wants for the Colorado ZR2, the company’s most off-road mid-size pickup. The advertised price includes a $940 destination fee.
The Tacoma, the Canyon, the Ridgeline are all mid-size, but they’re different in nature, and they appeal to different walks of life because of it. Built with overlanding in mind, the most expensive Colorado on sale today is the only truck in its segment to feature Multimatic’s industry-leading Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers.

It also happens to be a different animal from Ford’s full-size proposition. Whereas the F-150 Raptor relies on an octane-hungry EcoBoost V6, the Duramax four-banger employed by the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is a turbo diesel. With 186 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, it also packs quite a punch. The thing is, however, the Duramax is an optional extra.

As standard, the Colorado ZR2 employs the 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 shared with lesser variants of the Colorado. The six-cylinder unit churns out 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet, which isn’t bad at all considering the size and weight of the lifestyle-oriented workhorse.

Key features also include a set of exclusive 17x8-inch aluminum alloy wheels wrapped in 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, significantly wider front and rear tracks, four-wheel-drive with Off-Road Mode technology, and bumpers modified for better off-road clearance.

Customers are also offered with a choice between crew cab or extended cab, including short and long beds. The options list includes goodies such as a dealer-installed bed-mounted tire carrier, full-length black vinyl floor, and a 7-speaker Bose premium audio system.

“ZR2 is truly a segment of one and does everything well — from traversing heavy two-track trails to high-speed desert running and full-on rock crawling,” said Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer it for more than $2,500 less than the next closest comparable vehicles."
2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 price Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 off-road Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck Chevrolet
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72