Maserati Levante Recalled For The Fourth Time In Four Months

Maserati has prepared a new recall
campaign for its Levante, the first SUV from the Italian brand.
The recall campaign is the fourth for this model in four months, as it reached American dealers last September. It is unclear why Maserati had that many recalls in such a short period, and the one filed with the NHTSA this time seems to target a problem that was also tackled in December 2016
.
Apparently, the problem that affects 3,299 units of the Levante is the risk of stalling when driving slow in stop-start traffic. There’s also a chance that the transmission just shifts back to neutral, and both possible situations are a safety risk. Either can lead to a collision, even at low speeds, and the defect has already been identified.
According to Maserati’s filing, this was a software issue, which has been discovered and fixed. It will not affect fuel economy or emissions, and the vehicles will not suffer from this problem once the ECU
is reprogrammed.
The affected vehicles were manufactured between July 1, 2016, and December 13, 2016. The accurate number of affected cars is because the Trident brand only sells gas-powered Levante
models in the USA
, and the SUV
was launched last fall. It is believed that many of the affected cars have not reached their clients yet.
Maserati will notify affected customers by the end of this month. If you have a gas-powered Levante that acts up when you drive it slow, you should contact the nearest dealer of the Trident brand. It may be related to this recall, which was submitted to the NHTSA on March 13, 2017. It does not have a recall number within the manufacturer’s system.
At this point, it is unclear whether all the other Levante
units are affected by this situation. The problem was also identified in China, but the recall notice does not mention anything about the Levante models sold in other countries. If you have the first SUV from this marque, feel free to call your dealer to inquire about the recall campaign.