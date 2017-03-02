Maserati Levante Gets a Tuning Kit From Startech, It Looks Just Right

German tuners at Startech
have decided to expand their portfolio, and they took a look at the map.
They discovered Italy, a country that has been making cars of all shapes and sizes for a century, but none of them was ever tuned by the company owned by the Brabus Group. Something had to be done, and Startech picked up something it found suitable to develop a tuning kit.
That something is the Maserati
Levante, which has become the first Italian car tuned by the German company. It will be publicly exhibited at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, but the specialists were kind enough to publish photos of it ahead of the Swiss event.
Thanks to that decision, we can write about it in peace, before the avalanche of press releases and news from the Geneva Motor Show
overloads our mailboxes and minds. Startech’s kit for the Levante
starts off with design changes, which include a set of 21-inch Monostar M wheels that have “a center lock look.”
The term means that those rims have the typical five-lug pattern, but there’s a clever cap on top that mimics the look of a center lock. Evidently, it’s not the same thing, but it looks reasonably nice.
The range of design changes proposed by Startech for the Levante involves a new front bumper, a set of side skirts, a modified rear bumper, ornaments for the rear hatch, and smaller accents in various parts of the body. Some of those elements are made from carbon fiber, and Startech offers clients “naked carbon” versions of the elements to underline that fact.
No mechanical additions have been made to the exhibit at hand, but the company’s specialists are working on Maserati’s V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine
, and the six-cylinder diesel
will also get attention. The former will be available with an electronically controlled exhaust flap integrated into the sport exhaust system.
Each Maserati Levante customized by Startech can receive a tailor-made interior to the specifications of the client. The changes offered are restricted to the possibilities of the upholstery shop. On top of these, Startech offers aluminum pedals and backlit plates with the company’s logo on them.