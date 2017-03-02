autoevolution

OnStar 4G LTE Prepaid Unlimited Data Plan Priced At $20 Per Month

 
Internet makes the world go around. There still are some poor souls who argue “back in the olden days” this and “when I was your age” that, but the truth of the matter is, the Internet is the sort of invention that knits us closer together. If it wasn’t for the World Wide Web, then goodbye funny cat videos on YouTube.
The influence of the Internet is so great, not even automakers could ignore its effects on our daily lives. General Motors, for example, created OnStar 4G LTE as a means for us to enjoy high-speed Internet in our cars. And thanks to Wi-Fi hotspot, the passengers too can connect to the net. In theory that sounds great, but in the real world, OnStar 4G LTE can do a bit better than that.

What I’m referring to is that OnStar costs $10 per month for 1 gigabyte via an AT&T-backed plan. And 1 GB is not much if I am to be brutally honest. 4 gigs, meanwhile, is $20, while 10 gigabytes worth of web surfing ups the ante to $40. Marketing works in mysterious ways, and so does the human mind when someone hears the word “unlimited.” And so, cue the OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi unlimited prepaid data plan. At $20 a month, that makes for a good deal.

“We have contractors bidding jobs in their Silverados, families streaming movies in their Suburbans and Malibus and everyone tapping into the cloud for music,” explains Alan Batey, president of General Motors North America and global head of GM’s core brand, Chevrolet. “With the most affordable unlimited 4G LTE data plan in the auto industry, the widest availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and new connected services like OnStar AtYourService, our momentum can only grow.” He's right, you know.

The first automaker to offer 4G LTE across its entire lineup, Chevrolet sold more than 3.1 million connected vehicles since June 2014. And as the industry pushes toward Level 5 autonomous driving technology, unlimited Internet connectivity will surely become a must in the car of tomorrow. GMC, Buick, and the Cadillac brand should follow in the golden bowtie’s footsteps in due time, albeit General Motors has yet to provide a schedule for rollout.
