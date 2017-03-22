PTS Blue Porsche 911 R Looks Like a Limited Edition Smurf

autoevolution
Speccing a Porsche 911 has always been one of the most engaging games in the automotive realm and the R flavor of the rear-engined vehicle offers us the perfect opportunity for a play session. The latest configuration to have surfaced brings us a... smurf.
The Paint To Sample 2017 Porsche 911 R seen here comes with black stripes, which generate a strong contrast, while matching a host of other elements on the clutch special, such as the wheels - we'll tip our lens to Niklas Emmerich Photography (via Shmee150) for this image.

The Neunelfer was shot at the Porsche Zentrum Dusseldorf, a dealership that constantly delivers eye-catching configurations such as the one we have here.

In our book, Porsche 911 R configurations are split into four main categories. We'll start with the units that stand out, displaying a polarizing aura, with this Maritime Blue plus Spring Yellow Porscha being an example as good as any.

Then we have the restrained 911 Rs, most of which have left their stripes behind, as is the case with the Paint To Sample Ivory machine.

The PTS Blue in the image above is the perfect example for the third category, namely cars that stand out without splitting opinions.

Last, but certainly not least, we have 911 Rs whose liveries pay homage to the rich Zuffenhausen heritage, such as the Tag Heuer one-off that landed at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month.Speaking of Smurfs, Gargamel is also here
Sometimes, the background of the image can be even more delicious than the foreground and this photo is yet another example of the sort.

Sure, the 911 R seen here might be a bit like a smurf, but the machine next to it is a Gargamel car (you know, the all-mighty bad guy from the series), as a 918 Spyder lies under the silver cover.
