Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Armytrix Titanium Exhaust Sounds Like a Flat-Six Riot

Many Porsche 911 GT3 RS owners will agree that the Rennsport Neunelfer is nearly perfect - the one element that seems to be missing from the factory setup is a piece of exhaust hardware that allows the 4.0-liter flat-six at the back of the track-savvy Porscha to fully express its feelings and emotions.
And one of the sweetest 911 GT3 RS exhaust setups on the market comes from Armytrix, with the Malaysian-based developer doing wonders for the voice of the rear-engined coupe.

By now, anybody who has the slightest interest in such matters has seen a video of a GT3 RS with a custom exhaust and yet the clip we're here to show you is different.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page brings the obvious 8,800 rpm thrills and the clip adds a behind-the-scenes take.

We get to see what happens during the installation and "break-in" phase of the said Armytrix system, with the adventure taking us into the shop of German tuner JP Performance.

Jean Pierre Kraemer, the man behind the label, has a thing for Porsches, so he doesn't rush his way through this stunt. From pranks and spanner work to gas pedal welding, this episode packs all sorts of smile-inducing moves.

And thanks to the valves included in the Armytrix exhaust, the naturally aspirated scream is only there when the driver wishes so.

The GT3 RS featured here has left its Lava Orange factory hue behind (this was the launch color of the model, remember?) for a black and white wrap that's not too far from what prototypes usually feature, so this Zuffenhausen machine has a strong tuning aroma.

Oh, and by the way, those of you who aren't familiar with the awesome projects delivered by JP Performance should check out the 911 GT Turbo example we delivered back in November last year.

porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche custom exhaust armytrix exhaust Porsche 911
 
