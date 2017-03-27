Maritime Blue Porsche 911 R in Texas Has Two-Tone Main Stripes, Costs $260,000

The first and only known PTS Maritime Blue (maritimblau; non-metallic UNI; 38B) 911 R, chassis #269/991, delivered recently to Porsche North Houston in Texas. Have been informed final MSRP on this is close to $260K, thanks to plenty of Porsche Exclusive CXX options such as the Maritime Blue painted wheels, nearly matching main stripes and side decals in Blue with outlining and Porsche script in Yellow. Also note the Adaptive 18-way seats inside with piping done in Grey. Clear tails out in the back. Would love to know what inspired this configuration. Much thanks to the owner @toddblue_ for the photo.

