Maritime Blue Porsche 911 R in Texas Has Two-Tone Main Stripes, Costs $260,000

When it comes to the Porsche 911 R, the customization possibilities are the "never say never" kind and we're here to bring you yet another example of the clutch special.
The Neunelfer we have here has recently landed at Porsche North Houston in Texas, with rear-engined coupe being nothing short of a Porsche Exclusive CCX display, as it comes packed with options.
All the custom goodies on this boxer-engined hero means that price of the thing reportedly sits close to $260,000 - we'll remind you the base price of the 911 R is $184,900.
While this isn't the first example of the 500 hp Porscha that mixes the Maritime Blue
main hue with yellow details, we haven't come across any other 911 R featuring two-tone stripes.
The top-section stripes on this Neunelfer mix a shade of blue that comes close to the one mentioned above with yellow. The latter hue is also used for the side decals, "Porsche" details included. Oh, and let's not forget the Maritime Blue wheels, which stand out from a distance.What about the cabin of the three-pedal special we have here?
Thanks to Instagram label ptsrs, we can mention the clear taillights of this Zuffenhausen machine, while also talking about the 18-way adaptive seats. It's worth mentioning this is a rare option, as many 911 R owners go for the 918 Spyder
full buckets. Regardless, the seats on this machine feature gray piping for a tastefully restrained approach. For one thing, the seat option means the owner can use the rear-engined coupe for long drives without having to worry about any back issues.
So we're expecting this Porsche
911 R to become the opposite of the cars that get the dreaded garage queen treatment. Who knows? Maybe you'll even get to meet this naturally aspirated beast in person while waiting for the traffic lights to turn green.
The first and only known PTS Maritime Blue (maritimblau; non-metallic UNI; 38B) 911 R, chassis #269/991, delivered recently to Porsche North Houston in Texas. Have been informed final MSRP on this is close to $260K, thanks to plenty of Porsche Exclusive CXX options such as the Maritime Blue painted wheels, nearly matching main stripes and side decals in Blue with outlining and Porsche script in Yellow. Also note the Adaptive 18-way seats inside with piping done in Grey. Clear tails out in the back. Would love to know what inspired this configuration. Much thanks to the owner @toddblue_ for the photo.
A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:43am PDT
We are so excited to see this Maritime Blue Paint to Sample Porsche 911R! @porscheranchomirage @porschehouston @porschestlouis . . . Follow indiGO Auto Group at: @indigoautogroup @indigoautogrouptexas @indigoclassiccars @lambohouston @mclarenranchomirage @porscheranchomirage @audi_ranchomirage @astonmartin_ranchomirage @maseratiranchomirage @bentley_ranchomirage @jaguar_ranchomirage @landrover_ranchomirage @rollsroyce_ranchomirage @bugatti_houston @mclarenranchomirage @bmwpalmsprings . . . #PorscheofNorthHouston #porsche #porschehouston #indiGOautogroup #porsche #houston #texas #911R #MaritimeBlue #Porsche911R #PorscheRanchoMirage #RanchoMirage #indiGOautogroup #ActivateYourOwnership #DesertEuropeanMotorcars #luxury #highend #indiGOautogroup #ActivateYourOwnership #Porsche #Porschestlouis #Stlouis #luxury # highend #exotic
A post shared by indiGO Auto Group (@indigoautogroup) on Mar 24, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT