Next-Generation 2019 Porsche 911 Rendering Seems Accurate, Based on the Spyshots

 
28 Mar 2017, 15:13 UTC
by
We still have around two years to wait for Porsche to introduce the next incarnation of the 911, so it's only natural for the Internet to become impatient. Fortunately, sometimes when the world wide web experiences such emotions, we end up with a splendid render such as the one above.
This pixel play uses the abundant 2019 Porsche 911 spsyhots as a source of inspiration - we'll remind you that the 992 Carrera and Cabriolet, as well as the Turbo have been spied so far. For instance, the massive active rear wing we've seen on the prototypes is present here.

Coming to our attention via Trazione Posteriore, this pair of renders seem to deliver a rather accurate image of the next Neunelfer. The taillights portrayed here obviously reminds us of the Mission E concept and we'll use the occasion to remind you that Zuffenhausen's first EV will hit showrooms by the end of the decade, probably after the debut of the 992 Neunelfer.

Up front, we can see a few 918 Spyder-borrowed styling cues, which can be found in the central area of the fascia and the generous splitter.

The most important question revolving around the next-gen Neunelfer has to do with the hybrid switch, as the 992 incarnations will be the first mixing gas and electric power.

Given Porsche's appetite for a rich bouquet of versions and editions (the 911 line-up usually involves over twenty models), we could see the German automaker delivering two hybrid versions of the machine.

The first would serve as an efficiency-orientated proposal, one that should deliver Carrera GTS levels of performance with a noticeable jump in efficiency. As for the second, this could see the Neunelfer borrowing the Panamera's new Turbo S-E Hybrid badge, building on a rumor that's been around since 2014.

We'll return with more spy material covering the 2019 Porsche 911 later this week and, until then, we're inviting you to feast your eyes on these renders.
