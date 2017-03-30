2018 BMW Z5 Spied Lapping the Nurburgring, Prototype Shows New Winglets

The BMW Z5 is now in its advanced development stages, with the prototypes of the roadster having set wheel on the Nurburgring earlier this week.





Do keep in mind that we're dealing with prototypes here - don't expect the aero elements mentioned above to show up on the production car, as such bits are only present on extreme, track-focused incarnation of the street vehicles.



While we didn't need any further confirmation of the fact that the Z5 will move from the folding metallic top of its



The launch engine line-up will involve at least two mills, as we'll be treated with a 252 hp turbo-four and an also-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. The latter is the B58 unit that has made its debut on the M240i, with the engine delivering 340 hp when fitted to the compact model.



With the BMW-Toyota sportscar tie-up being almost ready to populate showrooms, we'll remind you that the Bavarian model will cater to the transportation needs of roadster fans, while its Toyota Supra sibling is set to please those who are in the market for a coupe.



The rumor mill talks about a hybrid range topper for both models, with this potentially be the only version that will see the Z5 and the



Despite the fact that the Z5 is expected to make its debut by the end of the year, BMW hasn't confirmed the name of the vehicle yet. The roadster could bow at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.



Last month, we showed you the 2018 BMW Z5 test vehicles wearing the production body for the first time. With the open-air sportscar now testing on the Green Hell, the front apron sports a pair of winglets.Do keep in mind that we're dealing with prototypes here - don't expect the aero elements mentioned above to show up on the production car, as such bits are only present on extreme, track-focused incarnation of the street vehicles.While we didn't need any further confirmation of the fact that the Z5 will move from the folding metallic top of its predecessor to a canvas roof, which could also serve as a nod to the Z3 , this is precisely what the prototype delivers.The launch engine line-up will involve at least two mills, as we'll be treated with a 252 hp turbo-four and an also-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. The latter is the B58 unit that has made its debut on the M240i, with the engine delivering 340 hp when fitted to the compact model.With the BMW-Toyota sportscar tie-up being almost ready to populate showrooms, we'll remind you that the Bavarian model will cater to the transportation needs of roadster fans, while its Toyota Supra sibling is set to please those who are in the market for a coupe.The rumor mill talks about a hybrid range topper for both models, with this potentially be the only version that will see the Z5 and the fifth-generation Supra sharing their powerplant.Despite the fact that the Z5 is expected to make its debut by the end of the year, BMW hasn't confirmed the name of the vehicle yet. The roadster could bow at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.