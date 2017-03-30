2018 BMW M2 Prototype Nearly Crashes on Nurburgring, Misses Guardrail by Inches

If we had a dime for every time a sporstcar owner wondered about the extreme situations engineers went through while developing the model he or she drives, our garage would now be filled with every go-fast machine on the market. And while we're not exactly in such a fortunate situation, we can talk about the next best thing, namely the opportunity to show you an extreme example for the situation described above, one involving the 2018 BMW M2.





Judging from what we can see in spy footage at the bottom of the page, the consequences that lead to the dangerous moment were a mix of carrying a tad too much speed into the corner and an incorrect entry.



Notice that the tension doesn't dissipate immediately after the critical moment, as the M2 struggles to regain its balance after nearly kissing the protection element on the side of the track. It looks like the electronics (make that DSC in Bimmer language) keep the vehicle on track, eventually saving the day.



While the Bavarian automaker is believed to be testing both a more extreme version of the M2, which could wear the



And since the new B58 turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six has brought the M240i



The refreshed BMW M2 will make its debut by the end of the year, so remember all the hooning efforts that led to the development of the thing when you get to meet the compact monster in the flesh.



