The Stig Drives a Bumper Car at over 100 MPH, Sets a Freaking World Record

 
30 Mar 2017
Many aficionados enjoy nicely rounded numbers, which means that the latest record coming from the ground velocity world will appeal to many. We're talking about the world's fastest bumper car, which, thanks to a 100 hp engine, has been hooned at (just over) 100 mph.
Then there's driver of the contraption - we're talking about none other than The Stig. And since this might sound odd, allow us to deliver an explanation in the paragraphs below.

As we explained earlier this month, when the motorcycle-engined bumper car was still a piece of work in progress, Top Gear's tame racing driver seems to have gotten bored of hooning all the supercars in the business, so Stiggie has now switched to other types of machines, albeit while sticking to the four-wheeled recipe (this detail is actually arguable, as you can find out from the previous story).

With the racing-grade bumper car now complete, male genitalia roll hoop and all, The Stig put the thing through its paces on an airfield.

A Guinness representative had brought all the right equipment, so it didn't take long until a new world record was set.

Now, before you head over to Google in search of a bumper car to prove that you can break the record we're discussing here, you should have at least two things in mind.

First of all, converting the thing from an amusement park electric toy to a record-setting machine required tons of work from one of our favorite DIY experts, namely Colin Furze.

Secondly, while installing a more potent bike engine in a bumper car might be within your reach, such a tale sounds like a certain path to a crash. No, really, it does. So you should at least consider installing an overly capable roll cage before attempting any stunt of the kind.

