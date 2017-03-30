The Stig Drives a Bumper Car at over 100 MPH, Sets a Freaking World Record

Many aficionados enjoy nicely rounded numbers, which means that the latest record coming from the ground velocity world will appeal to many. We're talking about the world's fastest bumper car, which, thanks to a 100 hp engine, has been hooned at (just over) 100 mph.





As we



With the racing-grade bumper car now complete, male genitalia roll hoop and all, The Stig put the thing through its paces on an airfield.



A Guinness representative had brought all the right equipment, so it didn't take long until a new world record was set.



Now, before you head over to Google in search of a bumper car to prove that you can break the record we're discussing here, you should have at least two things in mind.



First of all, converting the thing from an amusement park electric toy to a record-setting machine required tons of work from one of our favorite DIY experts, namely



Secondly, while installing a more potent bike engine in a bumper car might be within your reach, such a tale sounds like a certain path to a crash. No, really, it does. So you should at least consider installing an overly capable roll cage before attempting any stunt of the kind.



