BMW's Large GT Is Testing On The Nurburgring, Is It A 6 or An 8?

Back in the 1990s, BMW launched a luxury GT that was named 8 Series
. It was supposed to get an M version, but it did not happen, and the car was discontinued.
Ever since, rumors have announced the rebirth of this car
in various forms, and the model would either be delayed or canceled before becoming a reality. Meanwhile, BMW’s engineers have been spotted while testing a large GT
, which might be the upcoming 8 Series.
It is sized similarly to a 6 Series, so it could still be the next generation of the coupe based on the 5 Series
, but some of its shapes make you think about the possibility of a new 8 Series.
BMW
’s officials have been careful not to divulge any information about this model line, but some words have been leaked by sources who preferred to remain unnamed.
The resulting vehicle that will be developed from this prototype would be a competitor to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe. Once placed in that segment, BMW will have to go “all in,” and that means developing a convertible model to compete with its direct rival from Stuttgart.
From there, the blue-and-white roundel is expected to introduce performance versions of both cars, which would compete with the Mercedes-AMG
equivalents of the 8 Series Coupe and Cabriolet models.
The production version of this vehicle is not expected to be shown before the half of next year, and it may take even more time to see it in showrooms.
In a way, it is better that BMW takes its time with this one, as it has the capability to build a better GT than Mercedes-Benz, but rushing things and coming up with anything short of exceptional will be a flop for this brand.
Unlike other segments, the market for high-end Grand Tourers does not forget or forgive, and automakers must strive to offer the best possible product at the time of launch, or become a footnote in sales figures when compared to its competitors.