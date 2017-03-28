autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Mercedes-AMG V8-fed 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Could Debut At Auto Shanghai 2017

 
28 Mar 2017, 13:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
The DB11 is the first exciting Aston Martin in a long, long time. It’s exciting because it is just the beginning of the marque’s renaissance. The Volante is due to go official in early 2018, but before that, the V8-powered DB11 is going to debut this coming April at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. Or is it?
Our friends over at Car News China think that could be the case, but why China? First things first, it should be noted that the next generation of the V8 Vantage and DB11 V8 will use a Mercedes-AMG powerplant because the three-pointed star and Aston are in cahoots. Then there’s how China rolls on the subject of engine displacement: 4.0 liters is the sweetest spot.

And bysweet spot,” I’m referring to the Middle Kingdom’s consumption tax. Fewer than 4,000 cc equals 17 percent tax, whereas over 4.0 liters ramps things up to 40 percent. It’s no wonder McLaren’s newest V8 mill displaces 4.0 liters, isn’t it? And it comes as no surprise that a DB11 with V8 power would sell by the bucketload in the flourishing Chinese market.

Staying out of the highest tax bracket is one way for Aston Martin to wring more sales out in this part of the world, and the company knows it all too well. What’s more, the twin-turbo V8 similar to that in the Mercedes-AMG GT is one hell of a powerplant, capable of pushing close to 600 PS at full song. The lesser tune is rated at 476 PS (469 hp) and 630 Nm (465 lb-ft).

It remains to be seen if the DB11 V8 will be offered with a manual. What can be said for sure, however, is that the 2018 Aston Martin V8 Vantage will get a good old manual transmission. Head honcho Dr. Andy Palmer said that the stick shift is here to stay, regardless of what other exotic car manufacturers such as Ferrari and Lamborghini are saying.
2018 Aston Martin DB11 V8 rumors Aston Martin DB11 V8 grand tourer Aston Martin DB11 Auto Shanghai 2017 aston martin
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our ASTON MARTIN Testdrives:

2014 ASTON MARTIN Vanquish81