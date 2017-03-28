Mercedes-AMG V8-fed 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Could Debut At Auto Shanghai 2017

The DB11 is the first exciting Aston Martin in a long, long time. It’s exciting because it is just the beginning of the marque’s renaissance. The Volante
is due to go official in early 2018, but before that, the V8-powered DB11 is going to debut this coming April at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. Or is it?
Our friends over at Car News China
think that could be the case, but why China? First things first, it should be noted that the next generation of the V8 Vantage and DB11 V8 will use a Mercedes-AMG
powerplant because the three-pointed star and Aston are in cahoots. Then there’s how China rolls on the subject of engine displacement: 4.0 liters is the sweetest spot.
And by “sweet spot,”
I’m referring to the Middle Kingdom’s consumption tax. Fewer than 4,000 cc equals 17 percent tax, whereas over 4.0 liters ramps things up to 40 percent. It’s no wonder McLaren’s newest V8 mill displaces 4.0 liters, isn’t it? And it comes as no surprise that a DB11 with V8 power
would sell by the bucketload in the flourishing Chinese market.
Staying out of the highest tax bracket is one way for Aston Martin
to wring more sales out in this part of the world, and the company knows it all too well. What’s more, the twin-turbo V8 similar to that in the Mercedes-AMG GT is one hell of a powerplant, capable of pushing close to 600 PS at full song. The lesser tune is rated at 476 PS (469 hp) and 630 Nm (465 lb-ft).
It remains to be seen if the DB11 V8 will be offered with a manual. What can be said for sure, however, is that the 2018 Aston Martin V8 Vantage will get a good old manual transmission. Head honcho Dr. Andy Palmer said that the stick shift is here to stay
, regardless of what other exotic car manufacturers such as Ferrari and Lamborghini are saying.