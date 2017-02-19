Aston Martin DB11 Volante Spied in Detail Next to Coupe and DB11 S Prototypes

Boy, winter testing isn't what it used to be. We had to Google Borgargatan and checked if it really is in Sweden because the snow is already melting around these DB11 prototypes.





Seeing the convertible and coupe together makes us realize just how much charm the Volante loses. The sexy C-pillar transition is gone, and so is the soft curve of the roof. Designers might also be working changes into the rear shoulders and trunk spoiler because both bits have been camouflaged. Apparently, they wanted to keep things nice and clean. Otherwise, they would have adopted a bolt-on wing.



Looking at the front, we notice that the quad gills on the hood have been revised. This might be a sign of engine changes. By spring 2018, development work on the AMG engine should be finished. That means a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 of unknown power will be powering the 2-seater.



Of course, Gaydon will continue to offer the V12 twin-turbo it's just developed as well. But downsized V8s will not only make the DB11 more economical to run but also cheaper to buy in places like China.



