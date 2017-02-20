SsangYong's Future SUVs Will Be Inspired The Mid-Sized XAVL Concept

autoevolution

20 Feb 2017, 8:19 UTC ·
by
SsangYong is renowned for its line of SUVs, and the company seems focused on all the aspects of the segment.
Over the years, the carmaker has deviated with pick-up trucks, but the SUV legacy is substantial for the brand. Its latest creation is called the XAVL, and it is a concept vehicle that showcases a mid-sized SUV.

The representatives of the company have explained that this is an evolution of the XAV concept, which was first released at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The XAV itself was inspired by the classic Korando, which was an SUV sold in the 1990s by this brand. If you are wondering, XAVL is not a made-up name, but a sort of an acronym for “eXciting Authentic Vehicle Long SUV.”

The “double dragon” brand’s reps have explained that this concept has room for seven passengers, and that it focuses on comfort and technology.

The exterior features a masculine look, without forgetting about the practical features that make up an SUV. Moreover, SsangYong says that they have managed to blend the practicality of a “multi-purpose MPV” into this model, which is something unusual for a concept vehicle.

The interior of this model is rather close to production specification, although some elements feel out of place. The steering wheel is as close to stock as possible, but the door cards are on the other side of the spectrum.

The multimedia screen looks like it came from a BMW when shape and bezels are concerned, while the rest of the dash also seems to have an inspiration from the Bavarian company.

It is evident that the South Korean brand will launch a production car that will be inspired by this model, which should come in a few years. This exhibit will be revealed at this year's Geneva Motor Show, set to take place in March. We will have more pictures of the concept vehicle once it will be publicly unveiled.
