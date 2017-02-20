2019 Cadillac XT3 Spied Again, It's Still Massive For Its Segment

Cadillac
has begun testing a mid-sized SUV, the XT3, which is a 2019 model year vehicle.
We presented the first photo gallery
of the prototype last week
, and we now have a fresh set of spyshots of the same car. It is already known that the XT3 will feature an architecture that will allow for both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions.
The first XT3
prototype that was spotted revealed this trait with its rear axle, which did not feature driveshafts or a differential.
It is thought that Cadillac sourced the XT3’s platform from the Chevrolet Equinox, which shares its underpinnings with the GMC Terrain and the Buick Envision.
We are referring to General Motors’ D2XX platform, which focuses on turbocharged four-cylinder engines that are transversely positioned in the front.
GM is expected to reveal the 2019 Cadillac XT3 in production trim at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. Production and sales should start shortly after its reveal, but do not rule out the possibility of some delays in the plan. Kansas City’s Fairfax Assembly plant is expected to be the place where Cadillac will build the XT3.
The prototype you can examine in the photo gallery is heavily camouflaged, but you can perceive its boxy silhouette. Its front lights appear to be split into two distinct areas, while its front grille could have an impressive size. Cadillac might have a lot rolling on this model, as it could bring new clients to the brand.
New customers for Cadillac
would involve an attempt to make the brand more attractive to young buyers, who are interested in SUVs and vehicles with ample technology options.
While the traditional range of sedans from Cadillac is not that appealing to young clients, an SUV
with a brawny design and luxurious features should win over a few customers who would have chosen a different brand. The year 2019 will reveal if Cadillac was right with the introduction of this model, but consumer studies should bring a conclusion on this topic.