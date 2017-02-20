autoevolution

Aston Martin DB11 S Spied In Detail, Full Photo Gallery Inside

 
Aston Martin’s DB11 will get a few siblings, and one of them will reportedly get the “S” suffix.
The British brand is expected to fit the DB11 S model with go-faster bits, which include aerodynamic tweaks and possibly changes to its engine. The prototype that can be seen in the photo gallery is a vehicle that was registered in December 2016, our spy photographers have informed, and it comes with elements that have not been seen on a DB11 until this car came along.

The body of the DB11 has been modified to accommodate several aerodynamic tweaks, which include a different front end, new side air intakes, and an extended rear diffuser. The front grille is also larger than the one on the normal DB11, and the bumper was modified accordingly. It also received a front lip to benefit further from the changes that were made.

Fortunately, the prototype was parked next to a standard DB11, which makes it easier for everyone to spot the changes on the S model. Many changes that have been applied are probably not visible to the naked eye, and these could include several panels made of carbon fiber.

The interior has a set of Recaro racing seats, and a partial roll cage is also present. These elements might reach production, but they could also be a safety precaution for the occupants of these prototypes.

Some of you already know this, but prototypes do not feature all of the safety equipment that you can find in a modern car, so the engineers must be protected with other methods.

It is believed that the DB11 S will receive a modified engine, and its body is expected to be lighter than the one of the standard model. Since this is the first time we see a prototype of the DB11 S, you can presume it to be released in late 2018 as a production model.

Until then, Aston Martin will have to continue its development, and an advanced version of this prototype should hit the Nurburgring this summer, if not earlier.
