2018 BMW M2 CS Spotted Winter Testing With M3 Engine

BMW
’s M2 could get a version with improved performance, which is expected to be launched with the “CS” suffix.
The described model would feature a slightly detuned version of the S55 engine found in the M3 and M4, along with its exhaust. Our spy photographers
have spotted a prototype while it was undergoing winter testing, and it had a different exhaust system, which could be borrowed from the M3/M4.
The transmission and differential could also be taken from the M3
/M4, as they have different settings than the ones that are fitted to the N55 unit of the standard M2.
The exhaust system is not the only hint that betrays what BMW has hidden under the hood of this prototype. The transmission cooler, usually visible behind the signature kidney grille of the BMW M2, is not visible anymore, but its return lines can be spotted through the lower vents of the front spoiler. The M3 and M4
have the same setup for their S55 unit, which is another indication of this possibility.
Just like on the previous M2 prototype we presented this week, this automobile has bigger brakes than the regular model. It is unclear if this is a transplant from the M3/M4, or if only has upsized discs.
Other underpinnings of the M2
have been adjusted for the CS version, including various suspension settings that cannot be observed from the outside.
At this point, you are probably questioning if the previous M2 prototype we presented this week is also a CS version. Well, a close inspection of the preceding vehicle revealed that the photo gallery included two prototypes.
The one with the silver wheels seems to be in the same configuration as the exhibit we are writing about in this article, while the second model is a regular M2 with a facelift.
You can spot the second M2 prototype in our previous set of spyshots
as the one with the black rims and chromed exhaust tips. Evidently, other modifications are present, as the regular M2 facelift will have the N55 engine, but the details mentioned above make them easier to differentiate - take a look in the photo gallery to see for yourself.