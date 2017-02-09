autoevolution

2018 BMW M2 CS Spotted Winter Testing With M3 Engine

 
9 Feb 2017, 14:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
BMW’s M2 could get a version with improved performance, which is expected to be launched with the “CS” suffix.
The described model would feature a slightly detuned version of the S55 engine found in the M3 and M4, along with its exhaust. Our spy photographers have spotted a prototype while it was undergoing winter testing, and it had a different exhaust system, which could be borrowed from the M3/M4.

The transmission and differential could also be taken from the M3/M4, as they have different settings than the ones that are fitted to the N55 unit of the standard M2.

The exhaust system is not the only hint that betrays what BMW has hidden under the hood of this prototype. The transmission cooler, usually visible behind the signature kidney grille of the BMW M2, is not visible anymore, but its return lines can be spotted through the lower vents of the front spoiler. The M3 and M4 have the same setup for their S55 unit, which is another indication of this possibility.

Just like on the previous M2 prototype we presented this week, this automobile has bigger brakes than the regular model. It is unclear if this is a transplant from the M3/M4, or if only has upsized discs.

Other underpinnings of the M2 have been adjusted for the CS version, including various suspension settings that cannot be observed from the outside.

At this point, you are probably questioning if the previous M2 prototype we presented this week is also a CS version. Well, a close inspection of the preceding vehicle revealed that the photo gallery included two prototypes.

The one with the silver wheels seems to be in the same configuration as the exhibit we are writing about in this article, while the second model is a regular M2 with a facelift.

You can spot the second M2 prototype in our previous set of spyshots as the one with the black rims and chromed exhaust tips. Evidently, other modifications are present, as the regular M2 facelift will have the N55 engine, but the details mentioned above make them easier to differentiate - take a look in the photo gallery to see for yourself.
bmw m2 cs M2 CS BMW spyshots BMW M2 facelift M2 2018 bmw m2 cs
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673