2018 BMW M2 Facelift Spotted Almost Uncovered, Looks As Good As Ever

BMW
’s smallest M model, the M2, will receive a facelift for the 2018 model year.
As the blue-and-white roundel has accustomed us, this will be described as an LCI, or Life Cycle Impulse. BMW will change the tail lights and headlamps of the M2, along with other minor modifications.
Our spy photographers
spotted an M2
prototype on the road in Germany, and it was almost free of camouflage. The only parts that were covered up were the rear lights, along with the front end of the coupe. The bumper featured multiple plastic overlays that were placed to conceal its true form.
The turn signals that are integrated into the headlamps seem to be modified, and the same can be said for the internal graphics of these units.
The lower part of the hood is also adjusted, and the front grille seems to have been shrunk. In the case of the latter, we notice an influence from the i8, although it might not go into production in the small format you can view in the photo gallery.
The rear diffuser of the M2 also had a few changes, and the trunk lid had a minor layer of camouflage on some of its shapes. BMW could have modified the last two elements, but the differences will be noticeable once the production model is released. Until then, we have a photo gallery of the prototype, which appears to be close to its final version.
Expect improvements to the interior of the M2, along with new colors in the range, more trim options, and an enhanced technological offer. BMW is supposed to launch the M2 facelift before the end of this year, but do not rule out a delay until early 2018.
The F87 M2 Coupe was launched in 2015, and it comes with a 370 HP
inline-six cylinder engine. The motor might also get a few tweaks to improve its efficiency and power, but a massive hike is not awaited from this version.